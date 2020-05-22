Left Menu
Development News Edition

RITES signs pact for acquiring 24 pc in IRSDC; resumes operation post lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 15:59 IST
RITES signs pact for acquiring 24 pc in IRSDC; resumes operation post lockdown

Infrastructure consultancy and engineering company RITES on Friday said it has signed an agreement for acquiring 24 per cent stake in Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) for Rs 48 crore. The company has signed shareholders' agreement for acquiring 24 per cent stake in IRSDC for Rs 48 crore with Rail Land Development Authority and IRCON International being the other equity partners, the company said in a statement.

The company further said that it has resumed operations at most of its offices and project sites after the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions were eased. The Miniratna public sector enterprise said that during this lockdown period, apart from concluding negotiations for a major export deal with CFM Mozambique enhanced to Rs 700 crore on account of increase in quantity, it has been able to successfully deliver the 188 RKM Vijaypur-Pachore Road-Maksi section railway electrification project in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus on March 25. It has been extended thrice, with the fourth phase set to expire on May 31. "During the lockdown RITES continued to focus on key business deals like exports to Africa, signing of IRSDC shareholders' agreement etc and now we have hit the ground running as we resume most of our operations within the guidelines issued by the government," RITES Ltd Chairman & Managing Director Rajeev Mehrotra said.

The company has resumed business activities adhering to necessary safety protocols and has implemented a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to guide its employees about precautions and safety measures at work, he said. It added besides its corporate office in Gurugram, project offices at Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad and inspection offices at Bhilai, Delhi and Chennai have also started operations.

Key project activities have been resumed at various sites like rail line doubling project at Gooty-Dharmavaram, railway electrification work in Rajasthan, Project Monitoring Services at several rail connectivity works of power plants and coal mines, workshops modernization at Bikaner in Rajasthan, Kurdawadi in Maharashtra, Lumding in Assam, Sarla in Odisha, Quality Assurance work at various locations etc. With these operations, RITES is estimated to have achieved more than half of its capacity and will scale up its activities with easing of more restrictions, it said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. urges WHO to start review of pandemic response, seeks reforms

The United States called on the World Health Organization WHO on Friday to begin work immediately on investigating the source of the novel coronavirus, as well as its own handling of the response to the pandemic. Admiral Brett P. Giroir, U....

Cricket-South Africa plan for resumption by isolating players in bio-bubble

Cricket South Africa CSA plan to isolate players and support staff in a bio-bubble to minimise their exposure to COVID-19 and hasten a return to play. CSA has studied the best practises used by the German Bundesliga, which resumed last week...

Marc Guggenheim to pen female superhero film 'Jackpot' for Sony

Sony is developing a new movie for its Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters SPUMC with Arrow co-creator Marc Guggenheim. The writer is penning a feature film based on the character&#160;Jackpot, who is crime fighting mom as per the M...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories. DEL28 VIRUS LD CASES India records biggest single-day spike of 6,088 COVID-19 cases death toll mounts to 3,583 New Delhi The country has recorded the biggest single-day spike of 6,088 COVID-19 cases, while t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020