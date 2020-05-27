Ukraine government approves memorandum on U.S. LNG

Ukraine government approves memorandum on U.S. LNGReuters | Kiev | Updated: 27-05-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 16:43 IST
Ukraine's government on Wednesday approved a memorandum on the prospect of importing at least 5.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) a year from the United States, according to a televised meeting.
Acting energy minister Olga Buslavets said the memorandum envisages Louisiana Natural Gas Exports Inc as the seller.
Ukraine has pushed to diversify its energy supplies after relations with its traditional supplier, Russia, collapsed following Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014.
