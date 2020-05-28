Sitel Group, Uniphore Partner to Transform the Customer Experience Industry Through AI and Automation

Advanced technology from Uniphore combined with decades of exceptional customer service know-how from Sitel Group will deliver new CX capabilities for global brands Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, Palo Alto, Calif., Miami, Florida, United States – Business Wire India Uniphore, an early market leader in the Conversational Service Automation (CSA) space, and Sitel Group, a leading global customer experience (CX) management provider that delivers more than 3.5 million customer experiences every day, today announced they have partnered to combine Sitel Group’s breadth of industry experience and customer-centric approach with Uniphore’s world-class Automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) CSA platform to transform the customer experience and enable tailored and powerful solutions for Sitel Group’s customers around the globe. More than ever, AI, Machine Learning and Automation play an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, especially in customer service. Through the partnership, Sitel Group and Uniphore enable more than 80,000 Sitel Group associates to better meet the rapidly changing and unique demands from more than 400 clients, as well as supporting them through challenges they may face through the global pandemic and beyond.

“As a global CX leader, our goal is to continue to redefine what superior customer experiences look like and help our clients deliver those solutions to their customers,” said Ryan Maund, Chief Product & Innovation Officer, Sitel Group. “Through our partnership with Uniphore, Sitel agents will be able to improve productivity in real-time, transforming experiences to adapt to changing needs and keeping the focus on what matters most: the customer.” With a shared goal of delivering exceptional CX, the two companies bring together deep skills in business and technology strategy, technology development and deployment, and organizational change management to support clients through successful CX transformations. “Now, more than ever, companies need to deliver next-generation customer experiences, which starts with listening to their voices effectively and efficiently,” said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and Cofounder of Uniphore. “Working with Sitel Group’s experts, including their world-class service and delivery teams, our innovative AI and automation solutions will help each Sitel agent deliver better CX to not just meet, but exceed global customer expectations.” Equipped with Uniphore’s auMina™ Real Intent software, an AI-powered conversation analytics solution, Sitel’s expert agents leverage real-time insights to best inform customers’ real-intent and deliver rapid solutions that transform the customer experience on behalf of their clients. The technology helps agents increase efficiency in calls by automating call summarization and reducing after-call work (ACW), allowing agents more time to focus on creating an emotional connection with the customer and delivering best-in-class CX. Through initial implementation of auMina™, Sitel agents saw a 40-50% reduction in ACW.

Additionally, via integration with akeira™, Uniphore’s AI-enabled Conversational Assistant, Sitel Group is scaling CX for its clients providing real-time customer analytics to assist customers through every stage of the customer journey. This technology allows Sitel Group’s customers to reduce scaling costs by driving effective, human-like conversation to support sales and customer service functions, allowing Sitel’s agents to focus on serving customers with the human empathy needed to solve more complex problems. “The Business Process Outsourcing industry has a massive opportunity in front of them and needs to be equipped with the latest AI and Automation technology in order to thrive in today’s unique environment,” said Jafar Syed, Chief Growth Officer at Uniphore. “Uniphore is pleased to be able to partner with Sitel and provide these intelligent automation tools in order to help them deliver their expertise in digital transformation to their global customers.” “Sitel Group continues to invest in collaborative supplier innovation and co-creation programs in an effort to provide the best customer experience services for our clients,” said Cris Kuehl, VP, Analytics & Client Insights, Sitel Group. “This partnership further demonstrates Sitel Group’s commitment to expanding our roster of innovative tools and resources to create value for our clients and the customers they serve.” About Sitel Group Sitel Group’s 80,000 people across the globe connect many of the world’s best-known brands with their customers - 3.5 million times every day. As a global customer experience (CX) management leader, we apply our 30+ years of industry-leading experience and the entrepreneurial spirit of our group’s founders to deliver omnichannel experiences through voice, chat, social media and more to customers of our 400+ clients across all verticals – from Fortune 500 companies to local startups.

Our group’s breadth of capabilities – powered by our ecosystem of experts including innso, Learning Tribes, Sitel, Sitel Insights and TSC – go beyond business process outsourcing (BPO) to support every stage of the customer journey. We are redefining the contact center and improving business results by pairing innovative solutions - such as self-care and automation - with the human touch, emotion and empathy of our people. As a CX platform, we are powered by experts to deliver tailored CX solutions to fit our clients’ needs through our consultative, customer-centric approach adding value at every touchpoint - regardless of location, channel or time of day.

Learn more at www.sitel.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter. About Uniphore Uniphore is the global leader in Conversational Service Automation with offices in the U.S., India and Asia. The Company’s vision is to disrupt an outdated customer service model by bridging the gap between human and machine using voice, AI and automation. So that every voice, on every call, is truly heard.

Uniphore enables businesses globally to deliver transformational customer service by providing an automation platform where digital agents take over transactional conversations from humans, coach agents during calls, and accurately predict language, emotion and intent. All in real-time. Conversational Automation & Analytics, Conversational Assistant and Conversational Security elevate how enterprises support and engage their customers, build loyalty and realize efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.uniphore.com and connect with us on LinkedIn Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

