Iran says it is ready to continue oil shipments to Venezuela

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 01-06-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 12:20 IST
Iran will continue oil shipments to Venezuela if Caracas requests more supplies, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday, despite Washington's criticism of the trade between the two nations which are both under U.S. sanctions.

"Iran practices its free trade rights with Venezuela and we are ready to send more ships if Caracas demands more supplies from Iran," Abbas Mousavi told a weekly news conference broadcast to live on state TV. Defying U.S. threats, Iran has sent a flotilla of five tankers of fuel to the South American oil-producing nation, which is suffering from a gasoline shortage.

