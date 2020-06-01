Left Menu
19,000 NTPC employees hone skills digitally during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:30 IST
State-owned power giant NTPC on Monday said the company offered online learning facility to over 19,000 employees during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. "NTPC has offered learning opportunities to its 19,000-plus employees and their family members," according to a statement by NTPC.

To meet requirements of the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NTPC Learning and Development (L&D) strategy has been customised to enrich employees through intensive digitisation and online training, enabling them to avail these services from home. Moreover, it said the company has collaborated with the World Bank to offer its staff an opportunity to be part of a rigorous online technical course, attending virtual classes, giving assessments and, eventually, obtaining certifications.

Power Management Institute -- NTPC's apex L&D centre -- has conducted 250-plus training sessions in diverse disciplines ranging from technical, functional, health and safety. Besides, NTPC's Regional L&D centres located at power plant projects have created almost 100-plus online learning opportunities.

NTPC is determined to keep nurturing its staff through continuous learning sessions while simultaneously revamping and customising methodologies for specialised scenarios, it said. The company realises the need for upskilling even during a crisis. Therefore, another unique collaboration -- the '45-Day Learning Challenge' --offers its staff thorough learning for 45 days in varied disciplines such as technical, finance and HR, earning them certifications once completed from home, it added.

There are other collaborations too with external agencies providing state-of-the-art sessions. A holistic wellness programme is being continuously run in association with the 'Art of Living'. Employees and family members of all ages can participate, helping them stay strong and focused during these turbulent times.

Similarly, a special six-month initiative 'Snehal 2.0', based on counselling services via EAP (Employee Assistance Programmes), has been extended to employees' family members. Available round-the-clock, the EAP service is confidential and offered to select users only. Likewise, classes are being held on power plant essentials such as turbine, boiler, water chemistry, renewable energy and other significant operations and maintenance areas through in-house as well as guest faculties. The new learning methodologies include connecting via online forums, webinars, an internally-developed mobile application 'Samvaad' as well as leveraging internet and its internal learning portal, it added.

