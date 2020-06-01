Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand's chemical pesticide ban troubles farmers, industries

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:10 IST
Thailand's chemical pesticide ban troubles farmers, industries
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Thailand enforced a ban on Monday on two agricultural chemicals widely regarded as toxic to humans, prompting claims from farmers they will face losses, while environmental campaigners welcomed a step towards sustainability.

Many countries have already prohibited paraquat and chlorpyrifos, which are found in pesticides or insecticides. Some 10 million farming households in Thailand, one of the biggest exporters of natural rubber and sugar, use paraquat to kill weed on the palm, rubber, sugarcane, corn, and cassava plantations.

"Without paraquat, Thai farmers will face losses in key crops, because there are no alternatives," said Sukan Sungwanna, secretary-general of the Federation of Safe Agriculture. Thai farmers use chlorpyrifos to kill worms on fruit but can use alternatives.

The farmers' group last week submitted a petition to an administrative court to repeal the ban, which came into force on Monday after the chemicals were added to a Type 4 list on Thailand's Hazardous Substance Act last month. That means their production, import, export, distribution, and possession are banned. Flouting the rule could mean up to 10 years in jail or a fine of one million baht ($31,575.62), or both.

Thailand is also drafting a regulation to impose a zero-tolerance policy on imported crops produced using the chemicals, sparking concern among local industry groups. The food and livestock industries rely on wheat and soybean imports, mostly from the United States and Brazil and they have asked the Thai government to instead maintain limits on maximum allowable chemical residues.

In November, Thailand reversed a ban on the herbicide glyphosate, allowing its users to continue within maximum residue limits (MRL) after the U.S. government asked for the ban to be postponed. Non-profit group BioThai said human health should come before business.

"The ban is a transition to sustainable agriculture," said Witoon Lianchamroon, the group's director. ($1 = 31.6700 baht)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman, 2 children, relative jump into canal over family dispute in Muzaffarnagar

A 25-year-old woman, her two children and a man jumped into a canal here on Sunday over a family dispute, police said. Zenab Begum, her children Isra 3 and Mavish 2, and relative Shahid 18 are missing after the incident took place near Nagl...

Russia to vote on July 1 on reforms that could extend Putin's rule

Russia will hold a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms on July 1, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, setting the stage for a delayed ballot that could extend his rule until 2036. Putin postponed the original vote, which had been...

Prepare plan for restarting sick industries: Yogi to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to prepare a plan to make sick industrial units functionalThe CM has asked for an action plan for starting the industries that have been shut down in the state so tha...

EC announces RS polls for six seats in three states

Rajya Sabha polls for a total of six seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Mizoram will be held on June 19, the Election Commission EC announced on Monday. While Kupendra Reddy JD-S, Prabhar Kore BJP, M V Rajeev Gowda Congress and B K H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020