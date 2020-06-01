Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTA between India, Australia can significantly boost apparel exports: AEPC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 21:57 IST
FTA between India, Australia can significantly boost apparel exports: AEPC

Apparel exporters body AEPC on Monday asked the government for early conclusion of the proposed free-trade agreement (FTA) between India and Australia as it can significantly boost shipment to that country. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said that as per their estimates, India can increase additional exports of USD 500 million in the next three years, if the agreement with Australia is concluded.

"As Prime Ministers of India and Australia get ready to hold their first virtual bilateral summit on June 4, the Indian apparel exporters have requested for an early FTA, officially dubbed as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement as it would more than triple their exports to Australia in three years," he said. An early conclusion of the pact would surely help domestic apparel exports positively, he said adding exporters are desirous of engaging with Australia in a big way.

"It is our sincere prayer and request to have an early CEPA with Australia and to include Apparels as a focus product to enter the Australian market in a large way," Sakthivel said. Australia is the 18th largest importer of apparel with USD 6.6 billion imports in 2019, he said. Currently, China is the major supplier to Australia with 64 per cent share while India's share is 1.2 per cent with exports worth USD 206 million.

He said that Indian apparel can make faster in-roads in the Australian market. "Australia presently has preferential agreements with our major competitors like China and Vietnam. Australia also gives GSP benefits to Bangladesh and Cambodia, resulting in a 5 per cent duty advantage for these countries vis-à-vis India," Sakthivel said adding that the bilateral discussions should also include the pact.

Further, chairman highlighted India's duty disadvantage of 9.6 per cent in the EU (European Union) market as compared to competitors like Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. "There is an urgent need to have a level-playing field in terms of market access and margin of preference in the biggest global market for Indian apparel that is the EU. We are aware of the efforts being made by the government for resuming the EU FTA and forging new ties with the UK and USA," he said.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

With COVID-19 tests rising in Bengal, results getting delayed: officials

As the number of tests to confirm whether one is infected by novel coronavirus has increased manifold in West Bengal, results are also getting delayed under pressure, raising the chances of its transmission, officials of state health depart...

Pakistan prime minister defends lifting lockdown, urges nation to 'live with the virus'

Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday cited economic losses to justify his governments decision to lift a coronavirus lockdown despite rising infections and deaths, urging people to live with the virus.Pakistan has rolled back almos...

Slovakia takes next steps to ease coronavirus measures

Slovakia will undo more coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday, including opening indoor sports centres and pools, as the country with one of the worlds lowest death rates from the outbreak moves ahead with reopening. The government agreed...

Pak's law minister resigns to represent govt in Supreme Court in case against judge

Pakistans law minister Farogh Naseem on Monday resigned to defend the government in the Supreme Court in a case against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Naseem, who belong to Karachi, will appear on behalf of the government that last year filed a cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020