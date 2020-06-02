Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks inch higher on stimulus, recovery hopes

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 12:49 IST
London stocks inch higher on stimulus, recovery hopes

UK shares climbed on Tuesday as hopes of fresh government stimulus to blunt the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis added to optimism about a faster recovery with the easing of a nationwide lockdown. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.3%, gaining for the fifth session in six, as a report said finance minister Rishi Sunak was considering national insurance holidays for companies as part of a stimulus package to be announced in July.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.4%, hitting its highest in nearly three months, although a broader rally was capped by deepening tensions between Washington and Beijing and U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to use force to end violent protests in American cities. The UK travel and leisure index jumped 1.2% as a report said the government was aiming to replace coronavirus quarantine for people arriving at airports by the end of June, with so-called air bridges being considered as an option.

Card Factory jumped 9.8% as the greeting card retailer signalled it would reopen about 10% of its stores around June 15 even after it said it was unable to give an outlook for the 2021 financial year.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Climate Warrior' Bhumi Pednekar brings 'one wish for Earth' campaign on World Environment Day

In an attempt to spread awareness about the current environmental issues, actor Bhumi Pednekar through her Climate Warrior initiative has launched the one wish for Earth campaign. Pednekar has announced the one wish for Earth challenge thro...

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 cr in May

SBI Cards and Payments Services has said that customers continued using their credit cards during lockdown and due to the unique nature of business the average daily spends were in upwards of Rs 175 crore during May. The company which is pr...

European shares near 3-month high; Lufthansa lifts Germany

European shares inched closer to a three-month high on Tuesday on optimism around a post-coronavirus economic recovery, with German stocks buoyed by a jump for Lufthansa.The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1 in early deals to hit its highest le...

J-K: Two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

One more terrorist has been killed in an encounter with security forces in the Saimog area here, according to the Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday.Earlier today, one terrorist was killed in the encounter. The operation has been concluded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020