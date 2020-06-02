Left Menu
Haryana CM welcomes Centre's decision to increase MSP of kharif crops

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:43 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday welcomed the decision of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) to approve the increase in Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for all mandated kharif crops for marketing season 2020-21. He said farmers would greatly benefit with this decision.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that the announcement regarding increasing MSP would help farmers to make up their minds in advance regarding sowing of crops. "After this decision, farmers would not only get remunerative prices for their produce but it would also give a big boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target of doubling farmers' income by 2022," he said.

"The MSP of niger seed has been hiked by Rs 755 per quintal and MSP of sesamum seed has been hiked by Rs 370 per quintal. Similarly, the MSP of urad has been hiked by Rs 300 per quintal and MSP of cotton (long staple) rate has been hiked by Rs 275 per quintal," he said. Khattar said that decision to increase the MSP proves that boosting agriculture and ensuring farmers' interest is the top-most priority of the Central government.

He said that under the "Mera Pani-Meri Virasat" scheme, launched by Haryana government for water conservation, farmers have been appealed to replace paddy with other alternative crops such as maize, millet, pulses, and to grow vegetables and fruits. They would get an incentive of Rs 7,000 per acre for growing alternate crops and fruits and vegetables. "Now the Central government has also increased the MSP of alternative crops, which clearly indicates that along with Haryana, Centre is also promoting crop diversification and farmers would be able to earn a good income by adopting crop diversification," he added.

