Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on optimism over economic revival

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:31 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on optimism over economic revival

Wall Street's major indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday, with Nasdaq inching closer to a record high, as investors remained optimistic about an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump amid continuing social unrest. Microchip Technology Inc surged 6.5% after the chipmaker raised its forecast for current-quarter sales and profit as it begins making up for lost production due to the pandemic.

Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc rose 5% in premarket trading after reporting a jump in rides on its platform in May from the prior month, helped by strong growth in cities where coronavirus-induced restrictions have been eased. Adding to the upbeat mood, latest data showed U.S. private payrolls fell less than expected in May, with employers laying off another 2.76 million workers. Economists had expected 9 million job losses.

The data comes ahead of the more comprehensive jobs report due on Friday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have risen in six of the past seven sessions, and now stand about 9% and 2% from their respective mid-February record highs, as encouraging economic data, unprecedented stimulus measures and the lifting of lockdowns have raised bets on a post-pandemic economic recovery.

Markets have largely looked past brewing Sino-U.S. tensions and protests in the United States over the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of the police. U.S. protesters ignored curfews overnight as they vented their anger, but there was a marked drop in the violence that prompted President Donald Trump to threaten to deploy the military.

"Investors are reassured that there won't be any actual major upheaval in the country ... (and they) believe the Sino-U.S. relationship can survive this most recent wobble," Connor Campbell, financial analyst at SpreadEx said. "Combine that with general easing measures around the world regarding the lockdown and markets are pushing quite firmly higher."

At 8:37 a.m. ET, Nasdaq 100 e-minis rose 0.1% to 9,658 points. It was about 0.5% below its Feb. 20 record high. Dow e-minis were up 0.89% and S&P 500 e-minis were up 18 points, or 0.58%.

Coty Inc jumped 6.2% after the cosmetics maker said it was in talks with reality TV star Kim Kardashian West on a possible collaboration for a beauty line. Zoom Video Communications Inc nearly doubled its expectations for annual sales, driven by a surge in users as more people work from home and connect with friends online during the lockdowns. Its shares were up 1.3% after tripling this year.

Later in the day, focus will turn to the ISM non-manufacturing PMI that is likely to show a reading of 44.0 in May, rising from 41.8 in April.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

As states go quiet, Shramik train services down to a fifth of their peak daily runs

The daily runs of the Shramik Special trains, which once averaged around 250, have now reduced to a paltry 50 due to a dwindling demand for the services from state governments, official data showed on Wednesday. Over the last three days, th...

UK's Prince Charles says coronavirus reset is a new chance for sustainability

Britains Prince Charles said the recovery from the coronavirus crisis represented a reset moment for the world and was an opportunity to prioritise sustainability issues, as he made the opening remarks at a virtual World Economic Forum WEF ...

Credit card spending falls 51 pc in April: Survey

Credit card spending tumbled 51 per cent in April amid the coronavirus lockdown, though categories like streaming platforms and online classes saw growth, a survey said. Credit card spending dropped initially by 10 per cent when the lockd...

Dutch school shuts after teachers test positive for COVID-19

An elementary school in the Netherlands closed in the city of The Hague on Wednesday after two teachers tested positive for coronavirus and seven students developed gastrointestinal symptoms, an official said. It was the first to close agai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020