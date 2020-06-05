CGI's unique solution for students wish to study in Canada this fall

Mohali (Punjab) [India], June 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): The international education landscape has dramatically changed in the past few months because of the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. International students planning to start their studies in Canada this fall have been dramatically impacted by this global health crises. They are facing uncertainty as Canadian universities are switching to online classes, therefore, creating financial concerns as well as health concerns among students

In fact many of students are leaning towards deferring their enrolments because they are not satisfied with online classes as they don't want to pay thousands of dollars to only get online tuition and want to experience campus life and face-to-face interaction and communication with their teachers. Different time zones will also be a potential problem for students. Issues related to internet connectivity are also added concerns for students in some countries. Students don't need to worry anymore neither they have to postpone their study abroad plans as Continental Institute for International Studies (CIIS) brings a unique opportunity for students to start Canada September 2020 intake in Indian Extension Campus of top Canadian universities/colleges while enjoying the same benefits of classroom learning.

CIIS offers Pathway Programs to Canada from India at its state of the art international campus in Fatehgarh Sahib, India (just 30 mins drive from Chandigarh). Where a Student will study first year in India and will get transferred to Canada in 2021 for pursuing the second year of study. "Our endeavour at CIIS is to develop thorough bred professionals who can surpass challenges in their career and lives. In the midst of a global pandemic, our unique Canadian pathway program exceptionally serves the challenging needs of students who want to enrol in Canada September 2020 intake," said Lt Col BS SANDHU (Retd), Chairman, Continental Group of Institutes.

At CIIS students will also have an option to enroll without IELTS. They will be trained in-house for IELTS before their transfer to Canada. The pathway program will enable students save up to 60 per cent* of tuition fees. Classes will start from Sept 1, 2020 for September 2020 intake in India maintaining the social distancing norms stipulated by the Government authorities. CIIS is a working partner of the reputed Canadian colleges and universities including Thompson Rivers University (TRU), British Columbia; Red River College (RRC), Manitoba; and Conestoga College and many more. CIIS gives a unique option to students by offering the exact same North American education right here in India at a fraction of the cost.

