Left Menu
Development News Edition

CGI's unique solution for students wish to study in Canada this fall

The international education landscape has dramatically changed in the past few months because of the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 05-06-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 13:13 IST
CGI's unique solution for students wish to study in Canada this fall
Continental College. Image Credit: ANI

Mohali (Punjab) [India], June 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): The international education landscape has dramatically changed in the past few months because of the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. International students planning to start their studies in Canada this fall have been dramatically impacted by this global health crises. They are facing uncertainty as Canadian universities are switching to online classes, therefore, creating financial concerns as well as health concerns among students

In fact many of students are leaning towards deferring their enrolments because they are not satisfied with online classes as they don't want to pay thousands of dollars to only get online tuition and want to experience campus life and face-to-face interaction and communication with their teachers. Different time zones will also be a potential problem for students. Issues related to internet connectivity are also added concerns for students in some countries. Students don't need to worry anymore neither they have to postpone their study abroad plans as Continental Institute for International Studies (CIIS) brings a unique opportunity for students to start Canada September 2020 intake in Indian Extension Campus of top Canadian universities/colleges while enjoying the same benefits of classroom learning.

CIIS offers Pathway Programs to Canada from India at its state of the art international campus in Fatehgarh Sahib, India (just 30 mins drive from Chandigarh). Where a Student will study first year in India and will get transferred to Canada in 2021 for pursuing the second year of study. "Our endeavour at CIIS is to develop thorough bred professionals who can surpass challenges in their career and lives. In the midst of a global pandemic, our unique Canadian pathway program exceptionally serves the challenging needs of students who want to enrol in Canada September 2020 intake," said Lt Col BS SANDHU (Retd), Chairman, Continental Group of Institutes.

At CIIS students will also have an option to enroll without IELTS. They will be trained in-house for IELTS before their transfer to Canada. The pathway program will enable students save up to 60 per cent* of tuition fees. Classes will start from Sept 1, 2020 for September 2020 intake in India maintaining the social distancing norms stipulated by the Government authorities. CIIS is a working partner of the reputed Canadian colleges and universities including Thompson Rivers University (TRU), British Columbia; Red River College (RRC), Manitoba; and Conestoga College and many more. CIIS gives a unique option to students by offering the exact same North American education right here in India at a fraction of the cost.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday warned American investors against fraudulent accounting practices at China-based companies and said the Nasdaqs recent decision to tighten listing rules for such players should be a model for ...

Japan's Dentsu evacuates Tokyo HQ after bomb threat

Japans largest advertising agency, Dentsu Group Inc, has evacuated its Tokyo headquarters after receiving a bomb threat, an internal company email reviewed by Reuters showed on Friday. The company, in an email to employees, cited a message ...

Congress in Karnataka sets up panel to screen people aspiring to join it

A 12-member committee has been formed by the Congress in Karnataka to screen leaders wanting to join or rejoin the party and give its recommendations. Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar has constituted the committee headed by forme...

SC asks if pvt hospitals ready to charge COVID-19 patients at Ayushman Bharat rate

The Supreme Court Friday asked private hospitals whether they are ready to provide treatment to COVID-19 infected patients at the charges prescribed under the governments Ayushman Bharat Scheme. The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020