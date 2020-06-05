Left Menu
Development News Edition

New paradigms to emerge post-COVID catapulting North East as economic hub

New paradigms will emerge post-COVID, with a potential for new breakthroughs in the economy, trade, scientific research and several other diverse areas, catapulting North East as the economic hub of the country and a preferred destination for Startups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:22 IST
New paradigms to emerge post-COVID catapulting North East as economic hub
Lamenting the lack of interest of the successive governments towards the comprehensive development of the region in the past, Dr Singh highlighted the initiatives taken by this government for the comprehensive and holistic development of this region. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State (I/C) for Development of North Eastern Region and Minister of State in Prime Minister's office, Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that North Eastern Region of the country is slowly but firmly coming up as new business destination of India. New paradigms will emerge post-COVID, with a potential for new breakthroughs in the economy, trade, scientific research and several other diverse areas, catapulting North East as the economic hub of the country and a preferred destination for Startups.

Inaugurating e-Symposia 2020 organised by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research& Analysis and IIM Shillong as Chief Guest today through Video conference, Dr Singh said, in the last six years, under the Modi government, the North Eastern Region had made up for several lapses of the past because for the first time the region received equal attention at par with the other regions of the country. This has not only instilled confidence among the people but also raised the capacity to engage with other parts of India as well as the countries outside, at different levels.

Lamenting the lack of interest of the successive governments towards the comprehensive development of the region in the past, Dr Singh highlighted the initiatives taken by this government for the comprehensive and holistic development of this region. Be it overcoming the connectivity issues or encouraging entrepreneurship in the region, this government is fully committed to providing all possible assistance and support.

As can be seen, in the last six years, there has been a significant development in terms of Road, Rail and Air connectivity, helping facilitate the movement of goods and persons not only across the region but also across the country. States Like Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya which had not seen Railways hitherto are now connected with Railways. Similarly, States like Sikkim has seen an Airport for the first time. The other States are also witnessing the opening of new ports or augmenting the facilities and capacities of the existing ones. He further said that the Indo-Bangladesh treaty for exchange of enclaves, which was accomplished under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has cleared the decks for ease of business, ease of movement and ease of commuting, which was earlier a tedious task. Very soon we are also going to have a train to Bangladesh from Tripura heralding a new chapter and opening new vistas in the development of this region by providing the entire region access to the seaports. Needless to say, this will boost the trade across the borders especially with our eastern neighbours by leaps and bounds. The Government has also come up with a new scheme called "North East Road Sector Development Schemes" (NERSDS) for development and proper maintenance of interstates roads within the region, which has colloquially acquired the name of 'Orphaned Road' because of its persistence neglect by both the connecting states. The list of initiatives, to say the least, is unending. Suffice to say, it only underlines in bold the resolve and commitment of this government to accord the highest priority to the all-round progress of this region.

On the other hand, the government and the Ministry of DoNER are also committed to promoting self-help groups by encouraging livelihood projects to provide sustainable income to the neediest group of people, especially to the womenfolk who by tradition are quite industrious in this part of the country. Desired impetus has also been accorded to the projects in areas like Horticulture, Tea, Bamboo, Piggery, Sericulture, Tourism etc. In the emerging scenario, Dr Singh said, Bamboo from the North East is going to be an important vehicle of trade not only for India but also for the entire subcontinent.

Sensing this opportunity, the Government has amended the century-old Forest Act by taking homegrown bamboo out of the purview of the Forest Act. In the present scenario, Tourism in the region is going to get a major boost because of its picturesque location and landscape, attracting tourist hitherto going to a European destination. The Government has also encouraged local entrepreneurship by providing venture funds to the prospective entrepreneurs and facilitating investment; domestic as well as foreign by friendly countries, in the region.

While the government can play an enabling role, Dr Jitendra Singh urged the institute like IIM Shillong to frame policies and guide the governments, Central as wells as States, for the holistic development of the region. Prior to Dr Singh, Secretary DoNER Dr Inderjit Singh, Secretary NEC Mr Moses K Chalai, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Shillong Shri Shishir Bajoria, Member Board of Governors, IIM Shillong Shri Atul Kulkarni, Director IIM Shillong Prof. D P Goyal and Prof Keya Sengupta also spoke on the occasion underlining the scope and need for strategic and development imperatives in the Region.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Man accused in murder case held in Delhi

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a person in west Delhis Bindapur area last year over personal rivalry, police said on Friday. The victim, Salman, was stabbed on December 30, 2019, allegedly by Ajay Kumar, a native of T...

Schneider Electric 2020 Corporate Energy & Sustainability Progress Report

Paris France, June 5 ANINewsVoir Schneider Electric today released its 2020 Corporate Energy Sustainability Progress Report. The report, the third in an annual series, examines how organizations are addressing the opportunities and challen...

7 children drown while swimming in Indus River in Pak's Sindh province

Seven children, including three girls, drowned on Friday while swimming in the Indus River in Pakistans Sindh province, police said. The incident took place in Thatta districts Jhirk area. The children, aged between four and 13, had come wi...

Libya official: Tripoli units take key town with Turks' help

Forces allied with the UN-supported government in Libya said Friday they retook another key western town from rival forces, another blow illustrating how Turkeys support has reversed the tide of the war in the oil-rich country. Mohamed Gnon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020