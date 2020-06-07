Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: APPL sees 2-2.5 mn kg crop loss, bottomline hit

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-06-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 12:32 IST
Lockdown: APPL sees 2-2.5 mn kg crop loss, bottomline hit

Amalgamated Plantations Private Ltd (APPL), the second largest tea producer in the country, has suffered a crop loss of 2-2.5 million kg due to the lockdown, an official said Sunday. Formed after the demerger of erstwhile Tata Tea's north Indian plantations, APPL has 21 estates in Assam and four in West Bengal.

"We are expecting an adverse impact on the bottomline this year due to crop loss of around 2-2.5 million kg during the lockdown," the company's newly-appointed MD and CEO Vikram Singh Gulia said. It had produced around 44 million kg of tea last year.

Gulia said the industry is expected to lose around 150 million kg of tea this year in the wake of the lockdown and the prices have not been positive enough to overcome the loss. "Of late, tea prices have started rising but the industry is highly stressed due to huge fixed costs," he said.

The company has deployed 100 per cent workforce in its gardens in Assam and West Bengal, and is also getting full support from the workers and unions. The tea producer has diversified into dairy, fisheries and spices.

"We have plans to enter into speciality tea sector," he added..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three killed after oil tanker hits car in MP

Three persons were killed and as many others injured when an oil tanker hit their car in Madhya Pradeshs Sagar district on Sunday morning, police said. The accident took place around 7 am when the car was on way from Mumbai to Prayagraj in ...

Migrant exodus result of failed urban planning, but real estate can revive economy after COVID: K P Singh

Mushrooming urban slums and the exodus of migrant workers during the two-month lockdown period highlight the failure of urban planning in India, says billionaire realty mogul K P Singh, adding that real estate business can be a major driver...

Huge job losses imminent if demand remains weak: ACMA

Auto component sector may see huge job losses if the automotive sector continues to face headwinds due to lack of demand amid coronavirus pandemic, industry body ACMA has said. With muted demand and excess capacities already in place, the a...

Australia extends support to airlines for domestic flights

The Australian government said on Sunday it will continue to underwrite domestic flights through September, extending its aid for airlines such as Qantas Airways Ltd and Virgin Australia Holdings Ltds hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.Deputy Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020