Left Menu
Development News Edition

German industrial production down nearly 18% in April

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 08-06-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 13:00 IST
German industrial production down nearly 18% in April

German industrial production plunged by nearly 18 per cent in April compared with the previous month at the height of Europe's coronavirus lockdowns, official data showed Monday. The 17.9 per cent decline reported by the Economy Ministry followed an 8.9 per cent drop in March, when Germany started shutting down. Germany's lockdown was less severe than those imposed in Italy, Spain and France and it never ordered factories closed, but companies did largely stop production in some areas — such as the automaking sector — and supply chains were disrupted.

Germany started easing restrictions on public life on April 20 and the process has gathered pace since. However, the German economy went into a recession in the first quarter and that is expected to deepen in the current quarter. Data released on Friday showed that factory orders dropped 25.8 per cent in April, following a 15 per cent drop in March.

Germany's governing coalition last week agreed on 130 billion euros (USD 148 billion) in stimulus measures, including tax breaks and subsidies for buying electric vehicles..

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spraying disinfectants can cause adverse health effects: Plea in Delhi HC

A public interest litigation was moved in Delhi High Court on Monday seeking directions to the Centre, Delhi government and others for proper implementation of the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation with regard to spraying d...

European stock rally takes step back as tech, healthcare drag

European shares pulled back from three-month highs on Monday, with losses in healthcare and technology stocks stopping a recent rally on hopes of a post-coronavirus economic recovery.The pan-European STOXX 600 declined 0.4, as investors mov...

Hard-hit by coronavirus, New York City to begin re-opening on Monday

New York City, the epicenter of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic in the US, will begin the first phase of reopening its economy on Monday, bringing about 400,000 employees back to work nearly after 100 days in lockdown when the coronavirus...

Arvind Kejriwal complains of fever, sore throat; to be tested for COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday quarantined himself at his residence and will be tested for COVID-19. The chief minister had been displaying symptoms of fever and a sore throat.Kejriwal, 51, has isolated himself at his reside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020