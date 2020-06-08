Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID Emergency Credit Facility covers all companies: Nirmala Sitharaman

On the question of liquidity, the Finance Minister said, “We have fairly clearly addressed the issue of liquidity. There is definitely the availability of liquidity. We will look into it if there are still issues.”

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 18:49 IST
COVID Emergency Credit Facility covers all companies: Nirmala Sitharaman
The Finance Minister also said that the Government will consider an extension in the deadline for availing the 15% corporate tax rate on new investments. Image Credit: Twitter(@COVIDNewsByMIB)

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt Nirmala Sitharaman today said that the COVID Emergency Credit Facility covers all companies and not just MSMEs. Addressing the FICCI National Executive Committee members, Smt Sitharaman assured the industry of all possible Government support with the intent of supporting Indian business and reviving the economy, and said, "We are committed to supporting/intervene if any of your members have a problem".

On the question of liquidity, the Finance Minister said, "We have fairly clearly addressed the issue of liquidity. There is definitely the availability of liquidity. We will look into it if there are still issues." Smt Sitharaman also said that every Government department has been told to clear dues and if there is an issue with any department, the government will look into it.

The Finance Minister also said that the Government will consider an extension in the deadline for availing the 15% corporate tax rate on new investments. "I will see what can be done. We want the industry to benefit from the 15% corporate tax rate on new investments and I take your point for considering an extension in the deadline of 31st March 2023," Smt Sitharaman said.

The Finance minister suggested the industry to submit their recommendations related to the ministry of corporate affairs or SEBI deadlines so that necessary steps could be taken.

With regard to the need for reduction in GST rates in the worst affected sectors, She said, "GST rate reduction will go to the Council. But the council is also looking for revenue. The decision for a reduction in rate for any sector has to be taken by the Council".

Finance and Revenue Secretary Mr Ajay Bhushan Pandey informed FICCI members that Income Tax Refund to the corporates have also started and I-T refunds to the tune of Rs 35,000 crore have been issued in the last few weeks.

The meeting was also attended by the Economic Affairs Secretary Mr Tarun Bajaj, Corporate Affairs Secretary Mr Rajesh Verma and Department of Financial Services Secretary Mr Debasish Panda.

FICCI President Dr Sangita Reddy informed the Finance Minister that the chamber is in constant touch with different government departments to support the implementation of the measures announced to deal with the COVID-19 impact. "FICCI is committed to the common goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat and working with the government in enhancing implementation," Dr Reddy added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Black, minority Britons hit hardest by COVID job losses, researchers say

Black, Asian and minority ethnic BAME people in Britain have been hit harder by job losses during the coronavirus crisis than the population as a whole, researchers have found. The share of BAME people in employment fell to 67.4 in April fr...

Austria strikes 450 mln eur bailout deal for Lufthansa unit, sources say

Austria has agreed to a smaller than expected bailout package for Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines of 450 million euros 508 million in loans and grants, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. The package consists of 300 million eur...

Police files charge sheet before court in murder by mob raising pro-CAA slogans

Delhi Police filed a charge sheet before a Delhi court on Monday in a case related to a mans murder by a mob raising slogans in support of Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens during the communal violence in northeast...

Delhi LG overrules Kejriwal govt's orders on reserving hospitals for Delhi residents, COVID testing of only symptomatic patients

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday overruled the two controversial orders of the AAP government on reserving Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites and allowing COVID-19 test of only symptomatic pati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020