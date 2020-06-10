Left Menu
Development News Edition

IDE Technologies Secures the Sorek B Tender

"We're convinced that the new standard we've set will help propel the water treatment world forward, and encourage the construction of additional high efficiency, environmentally sustainable and low-cost desalination facilities worldwide." About IDE Technologies A world leader in desalination and water treatment solutions, IDE specializes in the development, engineering, construction and operation of some of the world's largest and most advanced thermal and membrane desalination facilities and industrial water treatment plants.

PTI | Israel | Updated: 10-06-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 10:33 IST
IDE Technologies Secures the Sorek B Tender

KADIMA, Israel, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDE Technologies, a world leader in water treatment solutions, was announced by the Tender Committee of Israel's Ministry of Finance as the winner of the Sorek B BOT tender, for the Design, Finance, Construction, Operation and Maintenance for 25 years of a 200 Million m3/year SWRO facility (average of 570 MLD) , which will be the largest desalination plant in Israel and one of the largest in the world. In addition to offering a profoundly comprehensive and detailed design that met the tender's requirements in full, IDE Technologies has offered an exceptionally low water price of 1.45 NIS (equivalent to ~ USD 0.41/m3), which is predicted to set a new benchmark for seawater desalination water prices on a global scale.

Achieving such a competitive water price was made possible by combining the most advanced and innovative technologies, state-of-the-art design that optimizes energy utilization, chemical usage (in addition to other consumables), and last but not least - advanced modular design of multiple elements of the facility, which is considered the next generation of desalination plants design. "We poured into the design of the Sorek B facility all the knowhow, experience and expertise we've gained across more than 55 years of experience and hundreds of successful global facilities across the globe," explains Alon Tavor, CEO of Sorek B. "Once again, IDE is leading the water treatment world and setting a new industry benchmark, which is the culmination of extensive research and development, coming to fruition on this monumental occasion." "In our eyes, not only is the Sorek B win a testament to our uncompromising standards, experience and solid reputation, but also a direct continuation of our line of recent successes in Asia and Latin America," says Gal Zohar, CEO of IDE Assets. "We're convinced that the new standard we've set will help propel the water treatment world forward, and encourage the construction of additional high efficiency, environmentally sustainable and low-cost desalination facilities worldwide." About IDE Technologies A world leader in desalination and water treatment solutions, IDE specializes in the development, engineering, construction and operation of some of the world's largest and most advanced thermal and membrane desalination facilities and industrial water treatment plants. IDE partners with a wide range of customers - municipalities, oil & gas, mining, refineries and power plants - on all aspects of water projects, and delivers approximately 3 million m3/day of high-quality water worldwide.

For more information, visit www.ide-tech.com. PWR PWR

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in Delhi by July 31 possible, community transmission is on: scientists

Mathematical models of the progression of COVID-19 show it would be possible for Delhi to have 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July, several scientists have said while stating that community transmission of the disease may have started a while...

COVID-19: With 1,35,205 corona survivers, India's recovered cases overtake active cases

India registered over 9,500 COVID-19 cases for the sixth day in a row and 279 fatalities in the last 24 hours till Wednesday 8 am, pushing the countrys COVID-19 tally to 2,76,583 and death toll to 7,745, the Union Health Ministry said. The ...

Brazil: Manaus indigenous struggle for care amid pandemic

They left their tribal lands in the Amazon for the city, many seeking a better life. But in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic they have neither the protective isolation of their homelands, nor the government care that drew them to the...

Odisha to create a repository on pandemic management

The Odisha government has decided to create a repository of information about COVID-19 for better management of pandemic in future. The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by chief secretary A K Tripathy on Tuesday, offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020