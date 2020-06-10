National Fertilizers Ltd, ITI partner to give thrust to Skill India initiative

To give thrust to the "Skill India" initiative of the Government of India, National Fertilizers Limited -NFL a CPSE Under the Union Department Of Fertilizers have started tying up with Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) located near to its plants to train youth in various trades so as to enhance the chances of their employability in heavy and process industry.

The Nangal plant of the company in Punjab has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ITI, Nangal to train youth in 12 trades. The students will be skilled under the Dual System of Training Scheme under which they will learn theoretical skills in the institute and on-the-job training in NFL Nangal plant.

The MoU was exchanged between Ms Renu R P Singh DGM (HR) I/c, NFL Nangal unit and Sh Lalit Mohan, Principal of ITI, Nangal.

ITI, Nangal is one of the oldest institutes in Punjab. With the signing of this MoU with ITI, the NFL becomes the first CPSE to take this initiative in the state of Punjab.

The company plans to explore more such options in future to give impetus to Skill India by training more youth from institutes.

NFL has five gas based Ammonia-Urea plants viz. Nangal & Bathinda plants in Punjab, Panipat plant in Haryana and two plants at Vijaipur at District Guna, in Madhya Pradesh.

(With Inputs from PIB)