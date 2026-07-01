MECON Granted Miniratna Category-I Status by Government

Engineering and consultancy firm MECON Limited has been granted Miniratna Category-I status by the Ministry of Steel, giving the public sector enterprise greater financial and operational autonomy to accelerate investments, modernisation and business expansion.

The Ministry of Steel approved the new status after MECON met the eligibility criteria laid down by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE). The company has remained profitable over the past three financial years, reporting a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of ₹77.62 crore in FY 2023-24 (restated), ₹32.08 crore in FY 2024-25 (restated) and ₹104.53 crore in FY 2025-26. MECON also recorded a positive net worth of ₹535.42 crore as of March 31, 2026, meeting another key requirement for the Miniratna Category-I classification.

Greater autonomy to support future growth

The upgraded status gives MECON's Board of Directors enhanced powers to make investment decisions, undertake technology upgrades and implement modernisation projects with greater speed and flexibility. The increased autonomy is expected to help the company expand its business operations, improve competitiveness and respond more effectively to emerging opportunities across infrastructure and industrial sectors.

Leading engineering firm with a diversified portfolio

Established in 1959 and headquartered in Ranchi, MECON is one of India's leading engineering, consultancy, project management and contracting organisations. While it has played a major role in the development of India's steel industry, the company has also expanded its expertise into mining, infrastructure, power, oil and gas, and several other core sectors.

The government said the decision reflects its continued focus on strengthening well-performing Central Public Sector Enterprises by providing greater operational freedom, improving efficiency and enabling them to contribute more effectively to India's economic growth and infrastructure development.