Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Fed easing speculation keeps dollar under pressure

Estimates are expected to signal a collapse in output this year and near-zero interest rates for the next few years.The Australian and New Zealand dollars extended their recent rally against the greenback as investors continue to cheer a resumption of economic activity in both countries following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 13:56 IST
FOREX-Fed easing speculation keeps dollar under pressure
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The euro held below a three-month high against the dollar amid speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve might announce more steps to check a recent rise in bond yields later on Wednesday.

The single currency rose 0.15% to $1.1354, just shy of 1.1384, its highest against the greenback since March 10. Earlier this month hopes that the U.S. economy could recover faster than expected had propped up yields of U.S. government bonds to their highest level in nearly three months and pushed up the dollar.

In that context, some investors believe there is a possibility that the Fed, which is not expected to change its interest rate policy, could decide to adopt yield curve control measures to guide 10-year Treasury yields lower. "We do not expect yield curve control to be adopted at tonight's meeting but we would not be surprised if markets this evening are left with a view that it is a policy under most serious consideration as a strong, powerful form of forwarding guidance and is likely to be introduced later in the year", MUFG Bank analysts wrote to their clients.

In the meantime, the uncertainty about the outcome of the Fed meeting is likely to keep the dollar under pressure as a lot is at stake for currency traders. "Anyone who wants to know what that means for the U.S. dollar long term simply has to take a look at the JPY (yen) and how it acts as the ultimate safe haven in times of crisis - more so than even the dollar", Commerzbank analyst Thu Lan Nguyen commented.

U.S. central bankers on Wednesday will also publish their first economic projections since the coronavirus pandemic plunged the country into recession. Estimates are expected to signal a collapse in output this year and near-zero interest rates for the next few years.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars extended their recent rally against the greenback as investors continue to cheer a resumption of economic activity in both countries following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. The Australian dollar rose 0.46% to $0.6990, just shy of an 11-month high. The New Zealand dollar also rose 0.5% towards its highest since late January.

The dollar fell to 107.37 yen on Wednesday following a 0.6% decline in the previous session. Elsewhere in Asia, the Chinese yuan slightly pulled back from its highest level in a month and a half.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Netflix, BBC remove 'Little Britain' over blackface comedy skits

Netflix and BBC have removed British comedy series Little Britain from their platforms after the show came under fire over the use of blackface in some of its sketches. Created by David Walliams and Matt Lucas, the comedy ran on BBC Three f...

Philippines reports 10 new coronavirus deaths, 740 additional infections

The Philippines health ministry on Wednesday confirmed 10 more coronavirus deaths and 740 additional infections, the highest single-day increase in cases in one week.In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 1,027 whil...

Pak Taliban militant behind kidnapping-cum-murder of Canadian journo killed in encounter

A hardcore Pakistani Taliban militant, who was behind the kidnapping and murder of Canadian journalist Khadija Abdul Qahar known as Beverly Giesbrecht before she converted to Islam, was killed near here, a top police official said on Wednes...

Himachal's COVID-19 count reaches 448

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh has climbed to 448, including 187 active cases. Among the total cases, 245 have recovered and 5 have been killed due to the infection, according to the bulletin of the State Health Depa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020