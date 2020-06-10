Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex edges 290 points higher, IndusInd Bank up 10 pc

Banking and financial scrips lifted up equity benchmark indices on Wednesday while investors globally awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting expected to shed light on the state of US economy and potential further stimulus measures.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-06-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 16:10 IST
Sensex edges 290 points higher, IndusInd Bank up 10 pc
IndusInd Bank closed 9.99 pc higher on Wednesday at Rs 510.25 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Banking and financial scrips lifted up equity benchmark indices on Wednesday while investors globally awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting expected to shed light on the state of US economy and potential further stimulus measures. Domestically, however, the number of coronavirus infections continued to rise across the country.

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 290 points or 0.86 per cent higher at 34,247 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 70 points or 0.69 per cent at 10,116. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty PSU bank up by 3.5 per cent, private bank by 2 per cent realty by 1.9 per cent and financial service by 1.1 per cent.

Among stocks, IndusInd Bank was up by 9.99 per cent to Rs 510.25 per share. Axis Bank gained by 2.8 per cent, Kotak Mahindra Bank by 2.6 per cent, State Bank of India by 2.3 per cent and ICICI Bank by 2.2 per cent. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries closed 2.4 per cent to Rs 1,575 per share while home loan lender HDFC ticked up by 2.1 per cent to Rs 1,810.55 per share. The other prominent gainers were Hindalco and Tata Consultancy Services.

However, Hero MotoCorp slipped by 3.4 per cent a day after the company reported Q4 FY20 standalone profit of Rs 621 crore, down 15 per cent from Q4 FY19. GAIL, ONGC, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, Titan, Tata Steel and Britannia too traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian stock markets gained for the 10th consecutive session. Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.15 per cent while South Korea's Kospi crawled up by 0.31 per cent. But Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down marginally by 0.03 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Finmin proposes to decriminalize host of minor offences under 19 legislations 

The Finance Ministry has proposed to decriminalise a host of minor offences, including those relating to cheque bounce and repayment of loans, in as many as 19 legislations to help businesses tide over the crisis caused by the coronavirus o...

Aurangabad: Barbers hold protest, demand reopening of salons

Barbers in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra held a protest on Wednesday morning, demanding that the state government allow them to reopen their salons as the COVID-19 crisis and the lockdown has impacted their livelihood. The Maharashtra ...

Virus slows Dubai airport, world's busiest for global travel

Perhaps nowhere is the worlds lack of flights due to the coronavirus pandemic more clearly felt than at Dubai International Airport, for years the worlds busiest for international travel. Its Terminal 3, which sees tens of millions pass thr...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar stumble ahead of Fed

Stock markets nudged down from more than three-month highs on Wednesday, while the dollar stumbled as caution took hold ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. After weeks of strong gains, propelled by hopes of a swift economic recovery as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020