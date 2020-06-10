Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore India's top engineering exports destination; China second: EEPC

But the scenario has changed now due to COVID-19 impact," Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) chairman Ravi Sehgal said.According to the monthly data, the annualised growth in India's exports to Singapore was over 95 per cent at USD 553 million in April 2020 from USD 283 million in the year-ago month.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 17:47 IST
Singapore India's top engineering exports destination; China second: EEPC

Singapore has emerged as the top destination for India's engineering exports in April this year, replacing the US, while China, where the COVID-19 pandemic originated, has ranked second, an EEPC study said on Wednesday. Out of top 25 engineering export destinations, only Singapore and China registered positive year-on-year growth in April, while the rest saw a contraction up to 91 per cent in some cases due to disruption in trade in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

"The US has been the number one market, while the UAE, EU and some SAARC nations were also major destinations so far. But the scenario has changed now due to COVID-19 impact," Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) chairman Ravi Sehgal said.

According to the monthly data, the annualised growth in India's exports to Singapore was over 95 per cent at USD 553 million in April 2020 from USD 283 million in the year-ago month. However, the engineering exports to the US declined by 75 per cent to USD 222 million in the month under review as compared to USD 883 million in the corresponding period last year, the study said.

Exports to China grew by 19 per cent to USD 173 million in April from USD 145 million in the same month last year. According to Sehgal, the engineering exports sector is now facing both external and internal challenges.

There are shortages of raw materials, non-availability of the workforce, unviable fixed costs and disruption in logistics on the domestic front, while restrictions on people's movement, rising trade barriers and geo-political issues are the challenges on the external side, he said. Total engineering exports in April declined by 64 per cent at USD 2.31 billion from USD 6.41 billion in the same month last year.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

US expert Fauci calls WHO comments 'not correct'

Dr Anthony Fauci, the US governments top infectious-disease expert, says the World Health Organization had to backtrack on its statement about asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus being rare because that simply was not correct. WHOs tech...

Great Learning reports Rs 325 cr revenue for FY20

Education technology platform Great Learning on Wednesday said its revenue has more than doubled to Rs 325 crore in 2019-20. The companys topline had stood at Rs 134 crore in the previous financial year 2018-19.This growth has been achieved...

Chouhan admits to BJP's conspiracy to topple Nath govt: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday released a video clip of a speech of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to allege that its government in the state was toppled on the instructions of central BJP leaders. The ruling BJP denied the ...

Car plunges in roadside well; woman, her two kids killed

A 33-year-old woman and her two children died after the car they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into an open well here in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The accident, in which the womans husband survived, took pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020