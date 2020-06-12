Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan targets ambitious growth, revenue despite coronavirus struggles

The GDP target is much higher than a recent World Bank projection that Pakistan will have another year of negative growth at -0.2%, while the fiscal deficit is much lower than the 9.4% it is expected to hit in the current year. Economic analysts termed the targets unrealistic, forecasting that the government will need to introduce a mid-year supplementary budget given the economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 23:52 IST
Pakistan targets ambitious growth, revenue despite coronavirus struggles

Pakistan on Friday announced its annual budget for financial year 2020-21, setting ambitious targets of 2.1% GDP growth, a 7% fiscal deficit and an increase in tax revenues, even as it reels from a surge in novel coronavirus cases. The GDP target is much higher than a recent World Bank projection that Pakistan will have another year of negative growth at -0.2%, while the fiscal deficit is much lower than the 9.4% it is expected to hit in the current year.

Economic analysts termed the targets unrealistic, forecasting that the government will need to introduce a mid-year supplementary budget given the economic disruptions caused by the pandemic. "It looks unlikely that they will meet the fiscal deficit target," said Saad Hashemy, Executive Director at BMA Capital.

Total expenditure for the next fiscal year will be 7.136 trillion Pakistani rupees ($43.45 billion), said Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar as he introduced the budget in a rowdy session of parliament. Only 25% of members were in attendance in an attempt to ensure social distancing.

"Corona is a flu!" shouted one opposition member, taking a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan, who in his initial response to COVID-19 had played down the respiratory disease. Pakistan has struggled to contain the virus and the World Health Organization has warned that the acceleration of infections could overwhelm the under-funded healthcare system.

Official statistics showed a record 6,397 new cases and 107 deaths on Thursday, taking the tally to 125,933 cases and 2,463 fatalities. Azhar said in his speech that the outbreak has caused Pakistan's nearly $300 billion economy a loss of 3.3 trillion Pakistani rupees ($20.09 billion).

"The long lockdown, a countrywide shutdown of business, travel restrictions and social distancing have diminished economic activities, which have had a negative impact on growth rate and investment," Azhar added. On the expenditure side, debt servicing will take up 2.946 trillion Pakistani rupees ($17.94 billion) - 41% of the country's spending.

The next largest spending head, 18% of expenditures, will be on defence, for which 1.29 trillion Pakistani rupees ($7.85 billion) have been allocated. Defence spending is up 12% from last year's allocation despite Pakistan's financial crunch. Little is left to spend in other areas, and even the current expenditure of running the government requires local and international borrowing.

Pakistan plans to collect 4.96 trillion Pakistani rupees ($30.22 billion) in tax through its revenue board - which is around a trillion rupees, or 25%, more than the last year's collection. "We believe the tax collection target looks highly over optimistic in prevailing economic conditions," said analyst Mohammed Sohail of Topline Securities.

To plug the spending and revenue gap, Pakistan will look to access $2.2 trillion Pakistani rupees ($13.5 billion) in gross external finances, including loans, aid and grants - much of which will be used for repayment of outstanding external credit. Pakistan last year entered a three-year, $6 billion IMF bailout programme.

($1= 164.2500 Pakistani rupees) (Writing by Asif Shahzad and Charlotte Greenfield; Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan in Karachi; Editing by by Kevin Liffey, Gibran Peshimam and Grant McCool)

TRENDING

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

Entertainment News Roundup: Comcast, media mogul Byron Allen reach carriage deal; Los Angeles movie theaters fail to get green light to reopen and more

Health News Roundup: California startup aims to monitor social distancing and face masks using drones; U.S. CDC reports 1,994,283 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains on bargain hunting but trading volatile

U.S. stocks were higher in late afternoon trading on Friday but had bounced between losses and gains as bargain hunting following a sharp losses a day earlier was offset by continued worries about the economy. The SP 500 was on track for it...

In rare appeal to Israeli public, UAE warns against annexation

Israel cannot expect to normalise relations with the Arab world if it annexes land in the occupied West Bank, a United Arab Emirates envoy wrote in Israels top newspaper on Friday. Some Israeli officials have dismissed the notion that apply...

Record spike of 2,137 COVID cases in Delhi takes tally to over 36K; death toll jumps to 1,214

Delhi recorded 2,137 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike here, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 36,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,214, authorities said. As many as 71 fa...

French coronavirus 24-hour death toll under 30 for 3rd day in a row

France reported on Friday that the number of people who died from coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours increased by just 28 to 29,374, the third day the toll remained under 30 and the lowest three-day toll since lockdown started in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020