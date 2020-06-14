Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia to spend $1 bln more on infrastructure, fast-track projects - PM to say

Australia will spend another A$1.5 billion ($1.03 billion) on infrastructure and fast-track approval for projects including the expansion of BHP Group's Olympic Dam in a bid to stimulate its ailing economy, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say on Monday. In March, Australia shut down large swathes of its economy to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 14-06-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 18:00 IST
Australia to spend $1 bln more on infrastructure, fast-track projects - PM to say
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Australia will spend another A$1.5 billion ($1.03 billion) on infrastructure and fast-track approval for projects including the expansion of BHP Group's Olympic Dam in a bid to stimulate its ailing economy, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say on Monday.

In March, Australia shut down large swathes of its economy to slow the spread of coronavirus. While the measures have slowed the infection rate, they have had a devastating toll on the economy, which is on course for its first recession in 30 years. Australia has already brought forward A$3.8 billion in infrastructure spending, but Morrison will on Monday promise a further A$1.5 billion in funds.

"As we come out of the COVID crisis, infrastructure can give us the edge that many countries don't have," Morrison is expected to say on Monday, according to extracts sent to Reuters by his office. The funds will be spent on "small priority" projects identified by Australia's states and territories.

As well as increased spending, Morrison will say that Australia will fast-track approvals for 15 projects, including BHP's Olympic Damn. Projects in Australia typically take 42 months to receive necessary approval. Morrison will say that he intends to reduce this period by half.

Mining giant BHP wants to lift copper production at Olympic Dam by more than 70%. Other projects targeted for expedited approval will include an undersea electricity connection, water projects, and road projects.

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

BJP slams Puducherry govt for COVID-19 spread

BJP in Puducherry on Sunday alleged the rise in COVID-19 cases in the union territory was due to slackness in implementing measures to curb the virus and demanded that the government convene an-all party meet to discuss the situation. There...

HC rebukes Punjab police for using derogatory term for African national

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has pulled up the Punjab police for using a racist slur while referring to an African national in police documents. The single-judge bench of Justice Rajiv Narain Raina has asked the Punjab Director General...

Maximum temperatures hover close to normal in Hry & Pb

The day temperature at most places in Punjab and Haryana continued to hover close to the normal limits on Sunday, the MeT department said. It said Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 38.8 degrees Celsius.In ...

MCDs have bee preparing to deal with likely rise in COVID cases: East Delhi mayor after meeting Shah

East Delhi Mayor Anju Kamalkant on Sunday said that the Centre, Delhi government and municipal corporations are working together to offer healthcare facilities as needed in this hour of crisisTalking to reporters after a high-level meeting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020