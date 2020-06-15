Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil under pressure amid fears of second wave of pandemic

Fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections sent jitters across global markets on Monday with stocks and oil under pressure while investors bought into safe havens such as government bonds.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 16:33 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil under pressure amid fears of second wave of pandemic

Fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections sent jitters across global markets on Monday with stocks and oil under pressure while investors bought into safe havens such as government bonds. Several districts of the Chinese capital of Beijing closed schools and ordered people to be tested after an unexpected rise in infections linked to the biggest wholesale food market in Asia.

This latest development, added to rising infections and hospitalisations in several U.S. states, has led investors to reassess the chances of a swift V-shaped recovery. "I am convinced that if cases continue to rise again, market participants will clearly re-evaluate market valuations and their assumptions", said Stephane Ekolo, an equity strategist at TFS Derivatives in London.

"Market are pricing a too-optimistic recovery, in my opinion, and there could be a reality check coming rather sooner than later." After falling over 2.5% in early trading, the pan-European STOXX 600 limited its losses to 0.5% with most sectors and regional markets trading in the red after heavy losses in Asia.

Japan's Nikkei fell 3.5% and South Korean shares tumbled 4.8%. Futures for the S&P 500 pared some losses but were still down 1.8%.

The retreats follows a global rally since late March, fuelled by central bank and fiscal stimulus and optimism about countries gradually lifting lockdowns. A number of analysts, however, have warned about a possible disconnect between anticipation of a dire global recession and the optimism in stock markets, with the Nasdaq hitting record highs even as U.S. unemployment has surged.

"The market was pricing in a V-shape recovery. This can't be the case if there is indeed a second wave, the best scenario is U-shaped", said Steven Leung, executive director for institutional sales at Uob Kay Hian. "There will be a bigger impact this time on all those stocks tied to the expected economic recovery such as travel, hotels, if we see a second wave."

Euro zone bond yields edged down as investors bought safer assets such as government bonds. Germany's 10-year bond yield was near a three-week lows at -0.45%.

Brent crude futures fell 0.7%, to $38.47 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 1.7% at $35.65 a barrel. Oil investors await OPEC+ committee meetings later this week that will advise the producer group and its allies on output cuts.

In currencies, the dollar index rose to 97.20, flirting with a 10-day high, while risk-sensitive currencies such as the Norwegian and Swedish crowns suffered, trading around two-weeks lows. The euro slipped 0.1% against the dollar to $1.1249

Worldwide coronavirus cases have crossed 7.86 million with 430,501​ deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

EPFO launches multi-location online claim settlement facility

Taking a big leap towards ensuring uniform standards of service delivery across the country and optimum utilisation of its workforce during COVID-19 Pandemic, EPFO has recently launched a multi-location claim settlement facility. This facil...

COVID-19 positive TRS MLA in home quarantine

A ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has gone into home quarantine, official sources said here on Monday. The MLA, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital afterhe tested positiv...

Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri's Sunderbani sector

Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on Monday, army officials said. The ceasefire violations by Pakistan took place at 2.30 pm.The Indian Army is retaliating befitting...

Hundreds gather in Hong Kong to remember protester who fell to his death

Hundreds of Hong Kong people dressed in black and wearing white ribbons gathered on Monday to remember the day last year when a 35-year-old man fell to his death from a shopping mall after unfurling banners against a now-withdrawn extraditi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020