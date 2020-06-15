SAP online customer event off to rocky start as site crashes
It was hardly an advertisement for Europe's most valuable tech company, whose pitch to its 440,000 customers promises seamless integration in support of a new kind of "intelligent enterprise". After a delay, SAP directed viewers to a link that worked on Twitter - inviting a slew of ironic comments on the microblogging platform.Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-06-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 22:08 IST
SAP's biggest customer event, Sapphire Now, got off to a rocky start on Monday as the site hosting this year's "reimagined" event, held online due to the coronavirus pandemic, crashed. It was hardly an advertisement for Europe's most valuable tech company, whose pitch to its 440,000 customers promises seamless integration in support of a new kind of "intelligent enterprise".
After a delay, SAP directed viewers to a link that worked on Twitter - inviting a slew of ironic comments on the microblogging platform. "Have you tried turning it off and on again?" tweeted Steve Rumsby, an SAP solution architect at Britain's University of Warwick.
The 2,400 viewers who persisted were treated to a recorded keynote address by new CEO Christian Klein, making his first major outing, to be followed by a performance by British rock star Sting. SAP had no immediate comment. Sapphire Now continues all week.
- READ MORE ON:
- SAP
- Europe
- Britain
- University of Warwick
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Goyal asks pharma firms to explore exports opportunities in Eastern Europe, Russia
Delhiites can send suggestions on opening of borders to WhatsApp number 8800007722, delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com by Friday 5 pm: Kejriwal.
Sebi penalises two persons in WhatsApp leak case
European shares gain as recovery hopes boost cyclicals
European shares rise in relief over Trump's China response