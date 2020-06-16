Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dunlop making N95 masks: Ruia

The city-based Ruia Group said they have started making N95 masks under their flagship brand Dunlop as part of their foray into medical and preventive gear segment for the Rs 20,000 crore estimated opportunity in the next two-years arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-06-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 11:04 IST
Dunlop making N95 masks: Ruia

The city-based Ruia Group said they have started making N95 masks under their flagship brand Dunlop as part of their foray into medical and preventive gear segment for the Rs 20,000 crore estimated opportunity in the next two-years arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ruia Group chairman Pawan Ruia said they have started distributing Dunlop brand N95 masks in the eastern region markets and slowly it will be distributed pan India. He expects that the legacy of the brand will help greater penetration of their products among the masses.

The Dunlop brand was known for tyres. He said masks are the beginning and many products like PPE will be taken up in due course to deepen the product basket. He said the target is to produce one lakh N95 masks, two lakh surgical masks and 10,000 PPEs per month.

One of the group companies Melrose Creations Private Ltd is executing this project and initially products are outsourced. Two new factories one in Ganga Nagar near Kolkata and another one in Nimrana Rajasthan is in the pipeline with an estimated investment of Rs 40 crore, Ruia claimed..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global cases of the novel coronavirus reached over 8 million on Monday, as infections surged in Latin America, while the United States and China grappled with fresh outbreaks.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 8.04 million people have been rep...

Delhi's local health minister in hospital as infections surge in India

The health minister in Delhis state government checked into the hospital with high fever and was being tested for coronavirus on Tuesday as India reported more than 10,500 new infections that are threatening to overwhelm hospitals.India has...

Black smoke billowing from cruise ship docked near Tokyo

Black smoke was billowing Tuesday from a cruise ship docked at a port near Tokyo as dozens of firefighters and coast guard members battled to control it. The cause of the smoke was not immediately known, and the coast guard reported no inj...

Class 10, 12 students can skip pending board exams, to be marked as per pre-boards results: CICSE

The class 10 and 12 students of CICSE board can choose not to appear for pending board exams and be marked as per their performance in pre-board exams or internal assessment, according to top officials. The board had also submitted the prop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020