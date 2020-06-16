Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eiffel Tower to reopen after longest closure since WWII

“We are optimistic that visitor numbers will pick up, even if it will likely be local tourists who visit the monument in the first weeks," Klahr said. Tourists planning trips to the City of Light are advised to book tickets to see the Eiffel Tower online.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 16-06-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 21:46 IST
Eiffel Tower to reopen after longest closure since WWII
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Workers are preparing the Eiffel Tower to reopen next week after the coronavirus pandemic led to the iconic Paris landmark's longest closure since World War II. But as France's tourism industry starts back up in earnest, the 324-meter-tall wrought-iron tower won't immediately welcome visitors in the way it did before the country's virus lockdown.

The number of people allowed in will be limited when the Eiffel Tower opens again on June 25. Elevators to the top will be out of service, and only the first and second floors accessible to the public. Individuals interested in combining sightseeing and workouts will be in luck. "At first, only visits by the stairs will be available," Victoria Klahr, the spokeswoman for the tower's management, said Tuesday.

Everyone over age 11 also will be required to wear face masks, while crowd control measures will be in place, according to the tower's management. "We are optimistic that visitor numbers will pick up, even if it will likely be local tourists who visit the monument in the first weeks," Klahr said.

Tourists planning trips to the City of Light are advised to book tickets to see the Eiffel Tower online. The online ticket office is set to open Thursday. Paris tourism officials have expressed muted optimism about the city's re-emergence as a travel destination following France's nationwide lockdown that started in March.

"To visit Paris now is quite exceptional, as we of course don't have many visitors and we don't expect this summer to be at the same level as previous ones," said Corinne Menegaux, Paris businesses and tourism office director. Officials have said that tourism levels have dropped by around 80% compared to the same month in previous years.

But they are touting the French capital's charms all the same. "Let's also not forget that Paris is one of the greenest cities around so there are plenty of outdoor activities available that can be done with families," Menegaux said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Jimmy Kimmel to host Primetime Emmy awards show in September

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Primetime Emmy Awards show on Sept. 20, broadcaster ABC said on Tuesday.No details were given for how the awards show, the highest honors in television, would be produced given the coronavirus pandemic that has fo...

Trade in many developing countries projected to ‘nosedive’, warns UNCTAD

Trade-in many developing countries are expected to take a nosedive in the second quarter of 2020, owing to the unprecedented effects of the coronavirus pandemic, UN economists said on Tuesday.In a new report from UN trade and development bo...

22-yr-old DU student found dead at home in Delhi's Lado Sarai area

A 22-year-old Delhi University student was found dead at her home in south Delhis Lado Sarai area, police said on Tuesday. The student used to live with her mother and two sisters. She was the youngest among the three children, Deputy Commi...

Suriname's president loses election, leaves economic chaos

Surinamese President Desi Bouterse, a former military ruler who has dominated the countrys politics in recent decades, lost last months national election, the countrys electoral authority said on Tuesday after three weeks verifying the vote...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020