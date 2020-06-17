Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt inks MoUs worth Rs 5,000 cr with three Chinese firms

The investment of the three Chinese companies is collectively worth over Rs 5,000 crore, an official statement has said. The MoUs were signed on Monday under the "Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0" hours before the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, in which 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 15:40 IST
Maha govt inks MoUs worth Rs 5,000 cr with three Chinese firms

Three Chinese firms are among the 12 companies from different countries with which the Maharashtra government has signed MoUs collectively worth Rs 16,000 crore. The investment of the three Chinese companies is collectively worth over Rs 5,000 crore, an official statement has said.

The MoUs were signed on Monday under the "Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0" hours before the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, in which 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred. All the three Chinese companies- Hengli Engineering, PMI Electro Mobility Solutions JV with Photon and Great Wall Motors will invest in Talegaon in Pune district, the statement has said.

Hengli Engineering will invest Rs 250 crore, PMI will invest Rs 1,000 crore in the auto sector, it said, adding that Great tWall Motors will set up an automobile company with investment of Rs 3,770 crore. MoUs were also signed with companies from other countries like the USA, Singapore and South Korea. They are from diverse sectors like automobile, logistics, banking, engineering and mobile production, it has said.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Amid Brexit impasse, Germany urges no-deal preparations -document

The German government is urging other EU states to prepare for a no deal Brexit, according an internal document that casts doubt on Britains optimism over chances of an early agreement on its future ties with the bloc. Britain left the Euro...

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to allow users to switch off political ads in new voting campaign

California USA, June 17 SputnikANI Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that his social networks will be launching a campaign to increase voter turnout in the upcoming US presidential election and that a feature to block p...

Angry anti-China protests in Jammu over killing of 20 soldiers in Ladakh

Anti-China protests were held at multiple locations in Jammu region on Wednesday over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakhs Galwan Valley, with agitators demanding revenge, boycott of Chinese products and severing trade ties. They ...

EXPLAINER-Why are Chinese and Indian troops fighting in a remote Himalayan valley?

The Indian army has said at least 20 of its soldiers were killed after hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops at a disputed border site on Monday night, in the deadliest clash between the two Asian giants in decades. China said its troop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020