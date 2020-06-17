Maha govt inks MoUs worth Rs 5,000 cr with three Chinese firms
The investment of the three Chinese companies is collectively worth over Rs 5,000 crore, an official statement has said. The MoUs were signed on Monday under the "Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0" hours before the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, in which 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 15:40 IST
Three Chinese firms are among the 12 companies from different countries with which the Maharashtra government has signed MoUs collectively worth Rs 16,000 crore. The investment of the three Chinese companies is collectively worth over Rs 5,000 crore, an official statement has said.
The MoUs were signed on Monday under the "Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0" hours before the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, in which 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred. All the three Chinese companies- Hengli Engineering, PMI Electro Mobility Solutions JV with Photon and Great Wall Motors will invest in Talegaon in Pune district, the statement has said.
Hengli Engineering will invest Rs 250 crore, PMI will invest Rs 1,000 crore in the auto sector, it said, adding that Great tWall Motors will set up an automobile company with investment of Rs 3,770 crore. MoUs were also signed with companies from other countries like the USA, Singapore and South Korea. They are from diverse sectors like automobile, logistics, banking, engineering and mobile production, it has said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- Maharashtra
- Indian
- Great Wall Motors
- Ladakh
- Indian Army
- Talegaon
- Pune
- Singapore
- USA
- South Korea
- PMI
ALSO READ
Singapore rushes to build housing for 60,000 migrant workers after virus outbreak
Schools reopen as Singapore eases lockdown restrictions
COVID-19: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir to reinstate flights to some destinations in June, July
Couldn't even imagine dreaming the Bollywood dream: lyricist-writer Puneet Sharma
Singapore has reopened 75% of its economy