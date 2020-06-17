Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling edges lower after inflation data and Brexit fears weigh

With a status-quo transition deal set to expire at the end of the year, Britain is seeking a free trade agreement with the EU, which it left on Jan. 31, but negotiators have so far made little progress. Talks on the future relationship will enter a hot phase from September, a German government document reviewed by Reuters showed.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:03 IST
Sterling edges lower after inflation data and Brexit fears weigh

Sterling weakened slightly on Wednesday after data showed inflation in Britain fell last month to its lowest level since June 2016 as the coronavirus pandemic sucked demand from the global economy and caused oil prices to tumble.

Low inflation could give the Bank of England room to ramp up its stimulus programme when its policymakers meet on Thursday. The central bank is expected to announce an increase of at least 100 billion pounds ($126 billion) in its bond-buying firepower. Sterling was last trading down 0.3% at $1.2541 against a broadly stronger U.S. dollar and was 0.1% lower versus the euro at 89.51 pence.

"Sterling is struggling to join the G10 rally today as stalling Brexit negotiations keep the macroeconomic outlook uncertain and the upside for the currency limited. This morning's inflation data hasn't helped the pound's prospects but instead adds to the anticipation that the Bank of England will extend its Asset Purchase Facility tomorrow," said Simon Harvey, currency analyst at broker Monex Europe. "The depth and duration of such an extension are unknown at present, but given the recent run of data, the Bank could have a few tricks up its sleeve," Harvey said.

The pound has risen more than 4% against the U.S. dollar in the last three months but is still far off levels seen before the new coronavirus sent global markets tumbling in March. It is also much lower in trade-weighted terms than it was before the Brexit referendum in June 2016.

Brexit uncertainties are still weighing on the pound though British and EU leaders agreed on Monday that talks on their future relationship should be stepped up. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested an agreement could be reached in July. With a status-quo transition deal set to expire at the end of the year, Britain is seeking a free trade agreement with the EU, which it left on Jan. 31, but negotiators have so far made little progress.

Talks on the future relationship will enter a hot phase from September, a German government document reviewed by Reuters showed. Johnson said on Wednesday that Britain could deal with its economy in "a creative and constructive way" after a status quo transition with the European Union finishes at the end of this year.

Britain also announced on Wednesday it would pursue accession to a revamped version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership that links Canada and 10 other countries. ($1 = 0.7955 pounds)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

AirAsia India launches door-to-door baggage service for passengers

AirAsia India launched on Wednesday a door-to-door baggage service for its passengers, under which luggage would be picked up from a travelers address in the city of departure and delivered to the place of stay in the destination cityTermed...

Powell repeats Fed to use full range of tools to aid economy

With a full U.S. economic recovery out of reach until the coronavirus pandemic is brought to heel, the Federal Reserve will use its full range of tools to cushion households and businesses, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Wednesda...

Vice president pays tribute to 20 Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh clashes

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday paid tribute to the 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in a violent face off with Chinese troops, saying the nation will forever be indebted to them for their supreme sacrificeTwenty Indian soldi...

Spain to trial coronavirus tracing app on holiday island

Spain will trial a new smartphone app aimed at helping to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus on one of the Canary Islands, authorities said on Wednesday.Europes latest scheme using Bluetooth technology to log contacts between people a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020