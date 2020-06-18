KuppingerCole Names Xpandion a Leader in the 2020 Access Control Tool for SAP Environment

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xpandion is proud to announce that the German analyst firm KuppingerCole has named Xpandion an "Overall Leader" in their Leadership Compass: Access Controls Tools for SAP Environment for 2020. KuppingerCole reviewed vendors based on 9 baseline criteria along with 10 advanced capabilities and then grouped them into the following categories: Leader, Challenger, and Follower. In addition, Xpandion was named "Product Leader," "Innovation Leader," and "Market Leader" amongst the leaders in the report. The full report can be found here. Martin Kuppinger stated in the report, "Xpandion ProfileTailor count amongst the leading-edge product for managing access in SAP environment and a broad range of other business applications." We believe the critical factor in driving our continued success is our innovative technology driven GRC platform with built-in intelligence. Xpandion's ProfileTailor was designed to be a web-based stand-alone solution from day one, which allowed for rapid implementation without any intrusion to our client's SAP ecosystem. While Xpandion started with clients with SAP, the company quickly expanded, utilizing the same technology and platform to connect with other ERP systems such as Oracle, Microsoft, and Infor. KupperingerCole points out that Xpandion's strength is in having a broad support of business applications beyond SAP. They go on to say, "Xpandion just makes it into the Leader's segment, despite their rather small partner ecosystem. However, they are amongst the few vendors in this market, demonstrating more than regional presence plus a significant number of customers." Xpandion's CEO, Moshe Panzer, states, "KupperingerCole has truly captured the essence of Xpandion, a mid-sized cutting-edge company with a large global presence due to its hard work and innovation." When you engage Xpandion, you gain the advantage of over 12 years of experience ensuring governance and compliance across every industry. Xpandion'snext-generation GRC SoD approach utilizes smart built-in intelligence to provide better protection against internal threats while providing more security and control. Xpandion's unique technology allows clients to identify risks and provides more control over access across in all business applications while monitoring user activity in real time.

