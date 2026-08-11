Trump's Enduring Gaza Plan: Discussions and Obstacles

U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza plan remains operational, with ongoing discussions between the U.S., Israel, and the Board of Peace despite Israel's recent rejection of withdrawal. The plan involves Israeli forces withdrawing as Hamas disarms but faces challenges due to disagreements over implementation and timeline verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 00:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 00:06 IST
Trump's Enduring Gaza Plan: Discussions and Obstacles
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza plan persists as a viable solution despite Israel's recent rejection of withdrawal. According to a Board of Peace official, discussions with Israel are still in progress, emphasizing the importance of implementation and verification on the ground before moving forward.

Netanyahu's recent televised remarks reaffirmed his stance against the Gaza plan while Israel's military activities have been paused, responding to both international and U.S. pressure. The core idea involves disarming Hamas in exchange for Israeli military withdrawal, yet achieving this has been complex.

Announced last month by Trump, the plan saw initial agreement from Israel and Hamas with a framework for a peaceful transition supported by an International Stabilization Force. However, questions about the timeline and execution have emerged, presenting obstacles to the plan's advancement.

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