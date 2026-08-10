Trump's Controversial Gaza Peace Plan: New Ceasefire Roadmap Faces Challenges
Donald Trump's new plan for ending the Gaza war calls for Hamas to disarm while Israel withdraws from the territory. Although Hamas endorsed the roadmap, Israel rejects it, demanding full disarmament first. Despite reduced violence, the ceasefire remains fragile with ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and regional players.
- Country:
- United States
Donald Trump has unveiled a controversial plan aimed at ending the prolonged conflict in Gaza. His proposal calls for Hamas to surrender its arms concurrently with an Israeli withdrawal from the territory. While this roadmap received backing from Hamas, it met sharp resistance from Israel, which insists on complete disarmament before any pullback.
Trump praised what he characterized as a breakthrough in the negotiations, citing an acceptance of a 15-point roadmap by Gaza militants spearheaded by his 'Board of Peace'. However, Israel counters, arguing it won't extract its forces unless Hamas is fully disarmed. A prospective 2025 ceasefire plan has already reduced some violence, though Israeli attacks persist.
The roadmap envisions a phased withdrawal, a newly established technocratic Palestinian government, and a temporary International Stabilization Force to secure vacated areas. Despite scaled-back military engagement by Israel, the situation remains tense, with heavy international involvement and ongoing negotiations to secure a lasting peace.
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