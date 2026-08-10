Netanyahu Rejects Trump's Gaza Plan Amid Political Tensions

In a televised announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his opposition to Donald Trump's recent Gaza peace plan. This statement comes while Israel's military has paused its offensive actions in Gaza, following pressure from Trump's administration.

Netanyahu's re-election campaign, due on October 27, faces challenges as he navigates between the demands of his right-wing ministers and U.S. diplomatic pressure. The contentious plan proposes Israeli forces withdraw as Hamas disarms, a process overseen by an international stabilization force.

Disputes persist regarding the plan's timeline and conditions, prompting extended negotiations with the U.S. envoy. Meanwhile, Gaza's situation remains tense, with Israeli military actions having caused over a thousand civilian casualties, while the localized humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate.