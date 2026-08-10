Netanyahu Rejects Trump's Gaza Plan Amid Political Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected former President Donald Trump’s latest 15-point roadmap for peace in Gaza. The plan, announced by Trump, involves Israel withdrawing as Hamas disarms; however, Netanyahu's government opposes the withdrawal until full disarmament. Talks are ongoing amid political pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 00:54 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 00:54 IST
Netanyahu Rejects Trump's Gaza Plan Amid Political Tensions
Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • United States

In a televised announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his opposition to Donald Trump's recent Gaza peace plan. This statement comes while Israel's military has paused its offensive actions in Gaza, following pressure from Trump's administration.

Netanyahu's re-election campaign, due on October 27, faces challenges as he navigates between the demands of his right-wing ministers and U.S. diplomatic pressure. The contentious plan proposes Israeli forces withdraw as Hamas disarms, a process overseen by an international stabilization force.

Disputes persist regarding the plan's timeline and conditions, prompting extended negotiations with the U.S. envoy. Meanwhile, Gaza's situation remains tense, with Israeli military actions having caused over a thousand civilian casualties, while the localized humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate.

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