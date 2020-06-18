Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Commercial coal mining to stimulate economy; catalyse path toward USD 5 trn economy'

The timing of launch of the commercial mining is critical since the reserves must be utilised to build the country before the focus shifts to entirely to renewable energy, he said. Stating that launch of auction process for commercial coal mining was a transformative reform in the energy sector, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Partner Ramanuj Kumar pointed out that environmental concerns and delays are likely to result in muted interest from international investors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:43 IST
'Commercial coal mining to stimulate economy; catalyse path toward USD 5 trn economy'

Opening of the coal sector to private players will generate jobs, reduce dependence on fuel import, stimulate the economy and catalyse the country's path towards a USD 5-trillion economy, the industry said on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the virtual auction process for 41 coal blocks for commercial mining, which is expected to garner Rs 33,000 crore of capital investment in the country over next 5-7 years.

Industry body Ficci said that commercial mining will modernise the coal sector. "This landmark reform will unlock country’s natural resources," Ficci President Sangita Reddy said.

CII stated that the de-nationalisation of the coal sector will help in bringing new investment and advancement in technology. "It is a watershed moment in the history of the coal sector for India. The step reflects the GOI's firm commitment in moving towards AtmaNirbhar Bharat. It is also important to look at important aspects as quality of coal and coal prices at the outset so that the sector is streamlined in terms of policy and regulations to support India's vision," CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said in a statement.

The auction of coal mines for commercial mining and relaxation of FDI in the coal sector will create a lot of interest for companies engaged in the coal mining and associated activities such as mine developer and operator (MDO) sectors, Arvind Sharma, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co said. The timing of launch of the commercial mining is critical since the reserves must be utilised to build the country before the focus shifts to entirely to renewable energy, he said.

Stating that launch of auction process for commercial coal mining was a transformative reform in the energy sector, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Partner Ramanuj Kumar pointed out that environmental concerns and delays are likely to result in muted interest from international investors. "We expect strong interest from domestic mining and power companies since bid terms are attractive as compared to other mineral auctions," Kumar said.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran was of the view that with reforms like this, the mining sector can easily contribute 5 per cent to India's GDP. Commercial mining will be a very successful initiative and it will generate huge amount of growth, significantly reduce imports and create lots of jobs, he said.

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal also said that commercial mining will create infrastructure and people in the backward region will get employment. "The bold decision taken by the Prime Minister to open up coal sector will result in massive job creation and generate a lot of revenue as we can replace coal import worth Rs 80,000 crore every year," he said in a tweet.

"This will also support the industry to bring down the cost. In these difficult times, it will be very useful for the growth of the country," he tweeted. The Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) said while India's coal demand is likely to increase in the next decade, the investment in green-field projects to expand production capacity must be examined more carefully.

"Import dependence is not a bad thing, especially if it defers or removes investment needs into new mines in pristine environments in the country, CEEW Research Fellow Karthik Ganesan said. The government's attempt to promote coal-gasification is also puzzling, he said, adding that from a climate standpoint, it defeats India's efforts to rein in CO2 emissions.

"Power generation and industrial applications that use syngas are 40 per cent - 80 per cent higher in CO2 emissions, as compared to those that use natural gas. Syngas is not cheap either. Data from the IEA suggests we might as well unlock deep-water gas instead of pursuing syngas, given the delivered price could be 4 – 6 USD/mmbtu higher than conventional gas. "Also, while the use of syngas reduces air pollution outcomes, as compared to burning coal, it comes with a significant risk of polluting underground water resources with phenols and aromatic compounds that are generated in-situ and that could migrate out of the generation wells," Ganesan said.

In this auction process, 41 coal mines are on offer which includes fully explored and partially explored mines. These include 4 coking coal mines which are fully explored mines. These coal mines are located in states of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha. The auction process will be a two-stage tender process with technical and financial bidding.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Rupee Co-op Bank posts operating profit of Rs 19.55 cr for FY20

The troubled Rupee Co-operative Bank on Thursday reported an operating profit of Rs 19.55 crore for FY20 on curtailing employee-related expenses and growth in treasury income. The bank, which has been under an RBI-appointed administrator ...

Another impasse? Players want more than 60 games

Negotiations toward a deal that would set Major League Baseball on a path to play a 60-game season might fall short, ESPN reported. According to ESPNs Jeff Passan, players are pushing for more than 60 games and are not likely to agree to th...

Portraits of former Confederate House speakers to be removed -Pelosi

Portraits of four former House of Representatives speakers who served the Confederacy will be removed from the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.The portraits will be removed on Friday, the Juneteenth holiday marking...

Court rejects Trump bid to end young immigrants' protections

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trumps effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign. For now, those immigrants retain their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020