Left Menu
Development News Edition

Future Group in advance talks with RIL to sell stake in Future Retail, other units: Sources

Stating that the Future Group was in talks with PremjiInvest and Samara Capital for stake sale in Future Retail, he said the negotiations with RIL also include other retail units. The Promoter & Promoter Group held 40.31 per cent stake in Future Retail as of March 31, 2020. Future Retail operates 1,500 retail stores that cover over 16 million square feet of retail space in 400 cities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 20:56 IST
Future Group in advance talks with RIL to sell stake in Future Retail, other units: Sources

The Future Group is in advance talks with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries to sell stakes in Future Retail and some other units, according to industry sources. The Kishore Biyani-led group, which already has a partnership with e-commerce giant Amazon, and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) had initiated talks in this regard some times back, they said.

"Talks are going on but nothing has been finalised so far," a person privy to the development said.  Earlier, the Future Group was also exploring stake sale opportunities in Future Retail with PremjiInvest, the family investment arm of Wipro Chairman Azim Premji, and private equity firm Samara Capital. Stating that the Future Group was in talks with PremjiInvest and Samara Capital for stake sale in Future Retail, he said the negotiations with RIL also include other retail units.  When contacted, the Future Group declined to comment on the development.

While a Reliance Industries spokesperson said: "As a policy, we do not comment on media speculation and rumours", adding that the company "evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis". If any deal is finalised, then it would be a breather for the Future Group, as promoter Kishore Biyani had defaulted on loans in March.  Various rating agencies like Standard & Poor’s and Fitch downgraded credit ratings of Future Retail after the default and invocation of pledged shares by lenders.   The Promoter & Promoter Group held 40.31 per cent stake in Future Retail as of March 31, 2020.

Future Retail operates 1,500 retail stores that cover over 16 million square feet of retail space in 400 cities. It has large format stores, Big Bazaar, its flagship chain, besides small store neighbourhood retail chains, EasyDay Club and Heritage Fresh. On the other hand, Reliance Retail operates a network of 11,784 stores covering 28.7 million square feet and reported a revenue of Rs 38,211 crore in the January-March quarter.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Galwan Valley clash: People in 2 Bengal villages wait patiently for their fallen heroes

Grief and anger marked the mood in the villages of two soldiers from West Bengal who were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakhs Galwan Valley, as the villagers waited for the mortal remains to arrive on Thursday. An Army spokespe...

Jobless barber dies after consuming poison

A 35-year-old barber who had allegedly consumed poison in a bid to end life a few days ago died at Sangli in western Maharashtra on Thursday, the police said. Navnath Salunkhe, resident of Irali village in Kavathe Mahankal tehsil, died at S...

France's top court rejects core of law targeting online hate speech

Frances top court rejected most of a draft law that would have compelled social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter to remove any hateful content within 24 hours, it said on Thursday.The ruling by the Constitutional Council, which sai...

Use of drones can reduce costs in nuclear technique to fight mosquitoes: IAEA

The use of drones can significantly increase effectiveness and reduce costs in the application of a nuclear technique to suppress disease-carrying mosquitoes, according to an International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA study. The finding marks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020