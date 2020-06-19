Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mandatory to have posters of precautions against COVID-19 at entrance of offices in Rajasthan

All the workplaces, government, private offices and business establishments in Rajasthan shall have to display specific posters on precautions related to COVID-19 at the entrance of the premises. A gazette notification to this effect was issued here on Thursday. The poster contains messages on wearing masks, social distancing, hand washing etc. The format of the poster was also issued with the notification.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-06-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 01:00 IST
Mandatory to have posters of precautions against COVID-19 at entrance of offices in Rajasthan

All the workplaces, government, private offices and business establishments in Rajasthan shall have to display specific posters on precautions related to COVID-19 at the entrance of the premises. A gazette notification to this effect was issued here on Thursday.

The poster contains messages on wearing masks, social distancing, hand washing etc. "Every head of office/workplace like government, private, educational institutions, factories, shopping malls, banks, showrooms etc. and every shopkeeper shall display poster (in either Hindi or English) at the entry point of their premises," the notification said.

Every business association and mandi association shall also display poster in the market at the prominent place in the market/mandi concerned. The format of the poster was also issued with the notification.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

World Bank announces US$25m grant to help Yemen control locust outbreak

Ghana: CEO of National Health Insurance Authority tests positive for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Colombian army frees two foreigners held by FARC dissidents

Colombian soldiers have freed two foreign nationals who were being held hostage by FARC rebel dissidents in the countrys southwestern Cauca province, the government said on Thursday. Daniel Guggenheim of Switzerland and Jose Alburqueque of ...

U.S. insurers eye Legionnaires' disease safeguards as buildings re-open from pandemic shutdowns

Commercial insurers are scrutinizing building managers efforts to avoid outbreaks of Legionnaires disease as they re-open movie theaters, gyms, schools and offices that had been closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, industry so...

Trump unfit to be U.S. president, Democrat Pelosi, conservative Bolton agree

President Donald Trump came under attack from both sides of the American political spectrum on Thursday as liberal Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and former White House aide and conservative hawk John Bolton both declared him unfit to lead ...

California orders residents to wear masks in 'most settings outside the home'

California on Thursday ordered residents to wear masks in most settings outside the home, saying the new rule was necessary because too many Californians were neglecting to cover their faces during the coronavirus pandemic.Residents must we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020