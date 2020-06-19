Mandatory to have posters of precautions against COVID-19 at entrance of offices in Rajasthan

All the workplaces, government, private offices and business establishments in Rajasthan shall have to display specific posters on precautions related to COVID-19 at the entrance of the premises. A gazette notification to this effect was issued here on Thursday.

The poster contains messages on wearing masks, social distancing, hand washing etc. "Every head of office/workplace like government, private, educational institutions, factories, shopping malls, banks, showrooms etc. and every shopkeeper shall display poster (in either Hindi or English) at the entry point of their premises," the notification said.

Every business association and mandi association shall also display poster in the market at the prominent place in the market/mandi concerned. The format of the poster was also issued with the notification.