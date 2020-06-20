Left Menu
Development News Edition

Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan to make poor self-reliant: Pradhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the employment scheme for migrant workers, saying that during the lockdown, the talent from cities returned to villages and it will now give a boost to development in rural areas. Launching the ''Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan'', the Prime Minister said there are some people who may not appreciate efforts of villagers in the fight against the novel coronavirus but he applauds them for their efforts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 20:55 IST
Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan to make poor self-reliant: Pradhan
Due to COVID-19 outbreak, people working in different parts of the country returned to their home states, leaving their jobs. Image Credit: ANI

Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan is a step towards making the country's poor population self-reliant, Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the employment scheme for migrant workers, saying that during the lockdown, the talent from cities returned to villages and it will now give a boost to development in rural areas.

Launching the ''Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan'', the Prime Minister said there are some people who may not appreciate efforts of villagers in the fight against the novel coronavirus but he applauds them for their efforts. The way villages have fought coronavirus has taught a big lesson to the cities. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is consistently working towards the welfare of our rural poor and labourers. I welcome Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan. It is an important step towards making our poor population self-reliant," Pradhan said in a statement.

The objective of this Abhiyaan, Pradhan said, is to generate livelihood opportunities, protect their self-esteem and facilitate rural development. Under the initiative, workers will be provided employment opportunities in their own village in accordance with their interest and skills, he said.

Due to COVID-19 outbreak, people working in different parts of the country returned to their home states, leaving their jobs. "The displaced workers of 116 districts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Jharkhand will be provided livelihood opportunities in 25 different types of works related to the basic amenities of the villages at a cost of Rs 50,000 crores to improve their lives during challenging times," Pradhan said.

The minister also thanked the Prime Minister for integrating works related to Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Yojana with Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan which would help the development of eastern India.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Volunteer sleuths track down Hawaii's quarantine scofflaws

Former longtime television reporter Angela Keen knows how to track people down. During the coronavirus pandemic, shes putting her skills to use finding tourists who defy Hawaiis mandatory two-week quarantine on arriving travelers.When membe...

COVID-19: Union minister Reddy inspects rapid antigen test centers in northeast Delhi

Union minister G Kishan Reddy inspected rapid antigen test centers in northeast Delhi on Saturday and said the Centre has provided Rs 277 crore to the Delhi government for fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Reddy was accompanied by Delhi BJ...

Chandigarh's COVID-19 count stands at 390

Chandigarhs COVID-19 cases stand at 390, as of Saturday, said the Chandigarh Health Department. As per the bulletin shared by the health department, there are 68 active cases in the Union Territory and 316 patients have recovered from the l...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with Thursdays 150,000 new cases the highest in a single day and nearly half of those in the Americas, the World Health Organization WHO said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 8.69 million people hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020