Larsen & Toubro inks pact with KBR for refinery, petrochemical projects
Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has inked pact with KBR to build modular process plants for refinery and petrochemical projects.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 13:19 IST
Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has inked pact with KBR to build modular process plants for refinery and petrochemical projects. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed by L&T arm L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering.
"L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has signed a memorandum of understanding with KBR to build Modular Process Plants for refinery and petrochemical projects," the conglomerate said in a statement. Under the terms of the agreement, KBR and LTHE will collaborate to develop business opportunities and LTHE will exclusively bid for KBR’s solid acid alkylation technology (K-SAATTM), solvent de-asphalting technology (ROSE) and catalytic olefins technology (K-COTTM) for global projects with special emphasis on India, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa, the statement said. “L&T has a proven track record of over 25 years in the refinery and petrochemical sector. Through this MoU with KBR, LTHE will combine its best-in-class engineering, world class modular fabrication facilities and core strength of project management and construction to offer safe, reliable, and optimised solutions to our customers,” Subramanian Sarma, MD & CEO of LTHE said.
Organised under offshore, onshore, construction services, modular fabrication and AdVENT (Advanced Value Engineering & Technology) verticals, LTHE delivers design to build engineering and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum, it said. Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational firm engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue.
- READ MORE ON:
- Larsen & Toubro
- KBR
- Middle East
- India
- Africa
- Subramanian Sarma
ALSO READ
IndiGo repatriated 666 Indians from Middle East on four chartered flights
COVID-19 in India may have orginated from EU, Middle East:IISc study
Science News Roundup: KBR wins $570 million contract for NASA spaceflight operations; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more
Science News Roundup: KBR wins $570 million contract for NASA spaceflight operations
Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; KBR wins $570 million contract for NASA spaceflight operations and more