PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 15:07 IST
GMPF appeals to Centre for necessary reforms through legislative amendment to resume Goa mining

The Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF), an umbrella body of mining dependents, on Monday said it has appealed to the Centre to introduce necessary reforms through legislative amendment to immediately resume mining activities in the state. It further said that while the union government is considering bringing in legislative reforms in the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR), there was no mention of reforms for Goa.

"In the wake of the unparalleled crisis witnessed by the people, GMPF urges for legislative amendment in the state to recommence mining with immediate effect," GMPF president Puti Gaonkar said in a statement. "We appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ministry of Mines to consider bringing in necessary legislative amendment along with other modifications being considered by the Ministry of Mines to aid resumption of mining activities in the state," he added.

Abrupt stoppage of mining activities since March 16, 2018 in Goa, has resulted in livelihoods loss of more than three lakh people, Gaonkar said, adding that GMPF is "surprised to read that the Centre is considering bringing in legislative reforms in MMDR while there was no mention of reforms for Goa". He stressed that the body has been requesting the central, state government and all the concerned authorities for immediate legislative amendment for the past two years through multiple channels, saying the situation is very serious, and it has further worsened with the outbreak of COVID-19. The unprecedented pandemic has further aggravated the state of Goa’s economy as the tourism sector, the state's biggest revenue and employment generator in absence of mining, is likely to be at standstill for the next 12 to 18 months. The job losses in the state have furthered the challenge for Goa which was already entering into an economic downturn cycle after stoppage of mining activities in Goa, the statement said.

Mining came to a halt in Goa after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases and banned extraction of fresh iron ore..

