India puts restrictions to curb sale of 'Chinese' products to govt agencies

Amid growing calls for a boycott of Chinese goods after a clash on the border in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, India's government instructed sellers to declare the country of origin for goods and services purchased via a state-run online portal. The government announced the change in requirements for users of its Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal in a statement on Tuesday.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 16:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Amid growing calls for a boycott of Chinese goods after a clash on the border in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, India's government instructed sellers to declare the country of origin for goods and services purchased via a state-run online portal.

The government announced the change in requirements for users of its Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal in a statement on Tuesday. The statement did not single out China, but an official source told Reuters that the main objective was to identify items coming from China. Separately, the portal will provide a "Make in India" filter so that the government or its agencies could choose to buy only those products that meet the minimum 50% local content criteria, the statement said.

According to officials the portal, which was set up in 2016 to promote small businesses, has been misused by many companies to sell imported Chinese products like office furniture, computers, air conditioners, auto parts, machinery, and other products. "The decision will encourage domestic producers, as many domestic sellers were so far importing goods from China and selling through this portal," a government source, with the direct knowledge of the matter, said.

India is also planning to impose higher trade barriers and raise import duties on around 300 products from China and elsewhere, two government officials said, as part of an effort to protect domestic businesses. The government has instructed all its ministries and agencies to maximize procurement through the portal, run by the commerce ministry, and total purchases are expected to increase to 3 trillion Indian rupees (nearly $40 billion) this fiscal year from 500 billion rupees (nearly $7 billion) from the year just ended in March. More than 100,000 sellers are registered for selling products and services on the portal. ($1 = 75.6170 Indian rupees)

