Despite green pledges, Amazon's carbon footprint grew 15 per cent

The online shopping giant said it emitted 51.17 million metric tons of carbon dioxide last year, the equivalent of 13 coal burning power plants running for a year. Emissions from fossil fuels rose 18 per cent last year, Amazon said Tuesday.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 20:52 IST
Amazon said Tuesday that its carbon footprint rose 15% last year, even as it launched initiatives to reduce its harm on the environment. The online shopping giant said it emitted 51.17 million metric tons of carbon dioxide last year, the equivalent of 13 coal burning power plants running for a year. That's up from 2018, when it emitted 44.4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. Amazon disclosed its carbon footprint for the first time last year after employees pressured the company to do more to combat climate change.

Amazon said that while its carbon footprint grew, the amount of carbon it emitted for every dollar spent on the site fell 5 per cent between 2018 and 2019. The Seattle-based company also said it's on track to have 100 per cent of its energy use come from solar panels, wind turbines and other renewable energy by 2025, five years earlier than it had planned.

But the increase in its carbon foot shows how tricky it is for a rapidly-growing company like Amazon to cut down on pollution. Amazon depends on fuel-guzzling planes and trucks to ship billions of items a year around the world. Emissions from fossil fuels rose 18 per cent last year, Amazon said Tuesday. Orders have increased during the coronavirus pandemic, as more people are stuck at home and are shopping online. To keep up, and deliver on time, Amazon said earlier this month that it leased 12 additional Boeing 767s, bringing its fleet of jets to more than 80.

