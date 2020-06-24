HMSI launches Grazia 125 BSVI scooter with starting price at Rs 73,336

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday launched its urban scooter Grazia 125 BSVI with price starting at Rs 73,336 (ex-showroom Gurugram). The scooter powered by a 125 cc engine comes with instrument display that gives informatics like distance to empty, average fuel efficiency and real-time fuel efficiency, along with idling stop system and side stand indicator with engine cut-off, HMSI said in a statement.

"With a significant change in form, styling and technology, the new Grazia125 BSVI will bring a totally new mobility experience for the trendsetting customers in a stylish way," HMSI Director - Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said. The Grazia 125 comes equipped with Combi Brake System (CBS) with equalizer technology which distributes braking force proportionately between front and rear wheels simultaneously by pressing just the left lever resulting in reduced braking distance and improved balance compared to conventional braking, HMSI said.