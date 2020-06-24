Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt would assist newly formalised spaza shops to build credit profile

Ntshavheni had been asked to indicate what additional measures her department would initiate and implement to sustain formalised small businesses going forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-06-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 14:26 IST
Govt would assist newly formalised spaza shops to build credit profile
Ntshavheni had been asked to indicate what additional measures her department would initiate and implement to sustain formalised small businesses going forward. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says her department has formalised over 2 000 spaza shops during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding to oral questions in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Ntshavheni said this would assist the newly formalised businesses to build a credit profile, which would make them viable to access financing with banking institutions.

"We were able to formalise 2 242 spaza shops and [we] are processing applications from 4 406 spaza shops. We are already processing applications from 31 small-scale and informal bakeries, some of which are run by cooperatives. We have 33 applications from motor mechanics and panel beaters, and also from 15 enterprises that are making clothing and garments for our people," she said.

The Minister's response comes after it emerged that when the government rolled out relief measures to individuals and small businesses during the early stages of the Coronavirus pandemic, many small businesses were operating informally.

Ntshavheni had been asked to indicate what additional measures her department would initiate and implement to sustain formalised small businesses going forward.

She said the dedicated informal and micro-business support schemes, which are targeted at spaza shops and general dealers, mechanics, panel beaters and fitment centres, micro agri-businesses and chesa nyamas, are not once-off interventions.

She said these small-scale businesses will be supported for the next 12 to 24 months through a support programme that will help them to get business support, business management, financial management and access to the market.

"The importance of formalisation is that during this difficult period, you are able to assist these businesses to build a credit profile, and then they can be able to access credit from financial banks without being dependent on government.

"We are supporting these small enterprises to formalise and we will stay with them for the next 24 months because we want them to build a credit profile and run profitable businesses. We have also partnered with the banks to make sure they can create products that are suitable and less costly to small and informal businesses."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria's government shaken up amid oil, virus troubles

Algerias president has reshuffled the government to try to fix growing economic problems linked to the countrys dependence on oil revenues and fallout from virus-related restrictions on production, travel and trade. State news agency APS an...

Govt to provide 2 pc interest subsidy to 'Shishu' borrowers under Mudra Yojna

The government on Wednesday decided to provide 2 per cent interest subvention to borrowers under the Shishu category of the flagship Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana PMMYUnder the Shishu category, collateral free loans of up to Rs 50,000 are giv...

Andhra's COVID-19 tally crosses 10,000-mark

With 497 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the state tally of coronavirus cases has reached 10,331 on Wednesday, the health department said. As the state also confirmed 10 fatalities in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, t...

1,540 cooperative banks to be brought under RBI's supervision: Prakash Javadekar

Over 1,500 urban and multi-state cooperative banks will be brought under the supervisory power of the Reserve Bank of India RBI, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday. Government banks, including 1,482 urban cooperative banks a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020