Recycling of material should be implemented to reduce dredging cost: Mandaviya

Minister of State for Shipping (I/C) Shri Mansukh Mandaviya today chaired a video conference, for recycling of dredging material with officials of Ministry of Shipping, Dredging Corporation of India, Indian Port Association, Inland Waterways Authority of India, Chairpersons of Major Port Trusts and experts of the sector.

Responding to the suggestions, Shri Mandaviya directed Dredging Corporation of India to explore the possibilities of recycling of dredging material on the coastline as well as on riverine ports of India. Shri Mandaviya emphasised that recycling of dredged material should be implemented in a way that can reduce the dredging cost, as dredging is regular activity to maintain the course of the waterway for safety and easiness of shipping traffic as well as discharge. He suggested private players build a recycling model with cost-effective logistics system to transport the dredging waste while keeping in the mind zero effect on the environment.

Shri Mandaviya also added that Government of India is aiming sustainable development and by recycling the dredging waste into environment-friendly commodities, it reinforces the vision of PM Shri Narendra Modi to turn 'waste into wealth' in the growth story of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)