Recycling of material should be implemented to reduce dredging cost: Mandaviya

Responding to the suggestions, Shri Mandaviya directed Dredging Corporation of India to explore the possibilities of recycling of dredging material on the coastline as well as on riverine ports of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 15:45 IST
He suggested private players to build a recycling model with cost effective logistics system to transport the dredging waste while keeping in the mind zero effect on environment. Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Shipping (I/C) Shri Mansukh Mandaviya today chaired a video conference, for recycling of dredging material with officials of Ministry of Shipping, Dredging Corporation of India, Indian Port Association, Inland Waterways Authority of India, Chairpersons of Major Port Trusts and experts of the sector.

Responding to the suggestions, Shri Mandaviya directed Dredging Corporation of India to explore the possibilities of recycling of dredging material on the coastline as well as on riverine ports of India. Shri Mandaviya emphasised that recycling of dredged material should be implemented in a way that can reduce the dredging cost, as dredging is regular activity to maintain the course of the waterway for safety and easiness of shipping traffic as well as discharge. He suggested private players build a recycling model with cost-effective logistics system to transport the dredging waste while keeping in the mind zero effect on the environment.

Shri Mandaviya also added that Government of India is aiming sustainable development and by recycling the dredging waste into environment-friendly commodities, it reinforces the vision of PM Shri Narendra Modi to turn 'waste into wealth' in the growth story of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

