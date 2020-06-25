AirAsia India operated 25 charter flights since May 28

Budget carrier AirAsia India has operated 25 charter flights till date, carrying over 4,000 migrants to 15 various destinations since it commenced charter operations on May 28 under an initiative, the airline has said

On Wednesday, it flew 158 seafarers from Mumbai to Goa on its 25th charter flight under the 'Ummed Ki Udan' initiative. Of the over 4,000 migrants flown by AirAsia India during the period, the maximum 2,815 were from Mumbai, the airline said in a statement to PTI. As part of the 'Umeed KiUdan' initiative, the airline has operated charter flights at 15 different destinations including Mumbai, Ranchi, Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Orissa, Goa, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Imphal, it said

The initiative is aimed at supporting migrant communities stranded outside their home states due to the lockdown and travel restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic, said the airline. AirAsia India carried out charter operations at airports where it does not otherwise have scheduled commercial operations such as Port Blair, Jammu, Silchar, Patna and Dehradun, it said. "We will continue to mark our footprints and look forward to other opportunities for our initiative and charter flight services," said Anup Manjeshwar, Head, Sales & Distribution, AirAsia India. The airline said it has worked collaboratively with various individuals, associations, organisations and state governments including alumni from the National Law School and actor Sonu Sood, among others, in the operations of these flights and ensuring that the migrants reach safely their homes. According to the airline, from Mumbai, it flew a total of 2,815 migrant workers to Bhubaneswar, Patna, Dehradun, Ranchi, Silchar, Kolkata, Guwahati, Imphal, Chennai, Kochi and New Delhi while another 932 such workers were transported to Bhubaneswar from cities such as Imphal, Guwahati, Jammu, Port Blair, Kochi, Mumbai. Besides, AirAsia also operated one flight to Patna from Hyderabad with 179 migrants and another one to Guwahati which carried 173 migrants from New Delhi as part of the initiative, it said.