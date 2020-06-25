Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avaada Energy to set up 350 MW solar plant in Maharashtra

The project has been awarded by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), Avaada said in a statement. "Avaada Energy will invest in Maharashtra to set up a 350 MW solar power plant. The company has been accorded a Letter of Award (LoA) to develop a 350 MW solar project in Maharashtra from MSEDCL," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 16:29 IST
Avaada Energy to set up 350 MW solar plant in Maharashtra

Solar projects developer Avaada Energy on Thursday said it will set up a 350 megawatt (MW) solar plant in Maharashtra. The project has been awarded by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), Avaada said in a statement.

"Avaada Energy will invest in Maharashtra to set up a 350 MW solar power plant. The company has been accorded a Letter of Award (LoA) to develop a 350 MW solar project in Maharashtra from MSEDCL," it said. The energy will be supplied to MSEDCL under a power purchase agreement from scheduled commercial operation date.

The project, which is expected to be commissioned by January 2022, would generate about 525 million units annually, it said. However, the company did not disclose the value of the order.

“At Avaada, we believe that business and sustainability go hand-in-hand. We are making significant investments in innovative clean energy solutions with a focus on the solar energy sector. On the back of India's green energy revolution led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will continue its exponential growth in its renewable energy sector,” Vineet Mittal, Chairman Avaada Group said. Avaada Energy is a developer of renewable energy projects, backed by its strong engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) capabilities.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Examination Prep School Operator, AzuriteStyle Co. Newly Develops Cool Antibacterial Face Mask That Enables Nasal Breathing, Begins Overseas Sales on June 20

YOKOHAMA, Japan, June 24, 2020 Kyodo JBN,AsiaNet -- Examination prep school operator, AzuriteStyle Co., Ltd. has developed a cool antibacterial face mask that enables nasal breathing. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, students have been wea...

COMMODITY PRICES

METAL IN RS. PER KG INCLUSIVE OF GST COPPER CABEL SCRAP 430.00 COPPER HEAVY SCRAPS 425.00COPPER ARMATURE CREDIT 410.00COPPER SHEET CUTTING NACOPPER UTENSILS SCRAP 385.00BRASS SHEET CUTTING 310.00BRASS UTENSIL SCRAP...

Violence against police will not be tolerated - UK PM Johnson's spokesman

Violence against police will not be tolerated, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday after an overnight disturbance in London when 22 police officers were injured.These are appalling scenes. Violence against the poli...

Potential of chemicals & petrochemicals sector is huge: Sadananda Gowda

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Shri DV Sadananda Gowda chaired 2nd Meeting of Chemicals Petrochemicals Advisory Forum today through video conferencing.The meeting was attended by Shri Mansukh Mandaviya MoS and Vice Chairman of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020