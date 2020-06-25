Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahindra World City Jaipur provides 16 acres to 4 firms for setting up facilities

The land parcels have been provided on 99 years lease to four companies from the IT/ITeS, medical devices, manufacturing and warehousing logistics sectors, said Sanjay Srivastava, Business Head – Mahindra World City, Jaipur. The four companies including Programmers.io, Vitromed Healthcare, Bansal Oil Mill, and Bhagwati Group are investing to establish new facilities/expand existing operations at Mahindra World City (MWC) Jaipur which is spread over 3,000 acres.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:25 IST
Mahindra World City Jaipur provides 16 acres to 4 firms for setting up facilities

Mahindra World City Jaipur Ltd on Thursday said it has provided nearly 16 acres in its industrial township to four companies for setting up their facilities. The land parcels have been provided on 99 years lease to four companies from the IT/ITeS, medical devices, manufacturing and warehousing logistics sectors, said Sanjay Srivastava, Business Head – Mahindra World City, Jaipur.

The four companies including Programmers.io, Vitromed Healthcare, Bansal Oil Mill, and Bhagwati Group are investing to establish new facilities/expand existing operations at Mahindra World City (MWC) Jaipur which is spread over 3,000 acres.  "We have signed up four companies and provided them 15.7 acre land parcels on a long-term lease," Srivastava told PTI. These companies will provide over 1,000 direct employments, he said.

MWC Jaipur is a joint venture between Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (MLDL) and Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO). At the end of the last fiscal, MWC Jaipur had 92 clients, including large corporates and MSMEs. Mahindra group has already invested over Rs 5,000 crore to set up this township.

Srivastava said the industrial township in Jaipur is the chosen destination for the MSME clients' due to its strategic location and ready plug-n-play infrastructure. "Our integrated industrial ecosystem offered business continuity and safe restart for all operational clients during the pre- and post-COVID-19 situation," he said.

Bharatiya Skill Development University, JCB, Dev Milk Foods, Deutsche Bank Group, Gaston Engineering, Infosys, KnitPro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Pinnacle Infotech Solutions and TTK Healthcare Ltd are some of its clients. Established in 1994, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd is the real estate and infrastructure development business of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group.

The company markets residential developments under the 'Mahindra Lifespaces' and 'Happinest' brands, while integrated cities and industrial clusters under the 'Mahindra World City' and 'Origins by Mahindra World City' brands..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases cross 20,000-mark in UP; death toll mounts to 611

Uttar Pradesh recorded 15 more deaths and 636 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally past the 20,000-mark as the fatalities mounted to 611. At 20,193 cases, the state has added 12,370 to the count since June 1 when the Centre b...

Consider as representation plea to move COVID checkpoints closer to Keraka-TN border: HC

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government and authorities concerned to consider as a representation plea seeking directions to move the COVID-19 checkpoints, to screen those coming from Tamil Nadu, close to the border....

Kazakh health minister resigns amid coronavirus crisis

Kazakhstans health minister resigned on Thursday, saying COVID-19 complications prevented him from leading efforts against the coronavirus outbreak as its surges once more.Yelzhan Birtanov, who had held the post since early 2017 and caught ...

As Israel threatens West Bank annexation, Gazans recall settler withdrawal

Vineyard owner Haidar al-Zahar recalls with joy the day in 2005 when Israel removed its settlers and troops from the Gaza Strip, part of a withdrawal that few Palestinians thought they would ever see. I felt like a prisoner who suddenly fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020