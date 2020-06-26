Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retailers in tier 2 and 3 towns expect full recovery in 6 to 9 months: Motilal Oswal

More than 80 per cent stores of regional retailers have opened in smaller towns after the relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown with footfalls at 50 to 60 per cent, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) said on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-06-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 15:48 IST
Retailers in tier 2 and 3 towns expect full recovery in 6 to 9 months: Motilal Oswal
Consolidation in the market could provide strong players with store expansion opportunities.. Image Credit: ANI

More than 80 per cent stores of regional retailers have opened in smaller towns after the relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown with footfalls at 50 to 60 per cent, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) said on Friday. With the turning up of serious buyers, sales in tier two and three towns are positively surprising at 60 to 70 per cent of pre-COVID levels versus players' expectation of 30 to 40 per cent. Retailers expect a full recovery in a span of six to nine months with an overall revenue impact of 20 to 30 per cent for FY21.

Due to near-term supply constraints, said MOFSL report, retailers in smaller towns are not looking at liquidating inventory at a discount. Currently, customers are purchasing low-ticket size essential products. The contribution of kids' segment has increased and there is a lower demand for marriage products. Smaller towns are less impacted by the lockdown and retailers are expecting normal demand by the festive season in October to November due to reverse migration, said the report. Moreover, farmers could have higher disposable income due to the implementation of agricultural reforms and better agriculture output on the back of healthy rainfall.

India's northern and eastern belts boast of 800 to 1,000 value retail stores with market size of Rs 7,600 crore. Due to the lockdown and post-consolidation, the number may decline by 30 to 40 per cent to 600 stores. Currently, 20 to 25 per cent stores in these markets are under stress which could rise to 35 per cent in the coming days. Thus, there is a huge opportunity for surviving players as these regions can accommodate 2,500 stores.

Due to the weak balance sheet of many regional players, said the MOFSL report, consolidation in the market could provide strong players with store expansion opportunities. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Australian politician's home, office raided in foreign interference probe

Australias federal police and intelligence agency raided the home and parliamentary office of a New South Wales state politician on Friday in an investigation Prime Minister Scott Morrison has linked to foreign interference.State Labor Part...

Tensions rise at virus hotspot apartments in southern Italy

The governor of a southern Italian region insisted on Friday that Bulgarian farm workers who live in an apartment complex with dozens of COVID-19 cases must stay inside for 15 days, not even emerging for food. Wearing a mask to discourage v...

Soccer-Premier League CEO Masters to face parliamentary committee over Project Restart

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters will face questions from a British parliamentary committee next week on soccers restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The English top-flight resumed playing on June 17 without fans in attendance ...

Earthquake of 2.8 magnitude hits Haryana's Rohtak

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale struck near the Rohtak area of Haryana on Friday.According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt in the area at 332 p.m. today.Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020