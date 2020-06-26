Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITC Q4 net profit rises 9.28 pc to Rs 3,926 cr; sales down 4.93 pc

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,592.80 crore during January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, ITC said in a regulatory filing. However, its revenue from operations was down 4.93 per cent at Rs 12,560.64 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 13,212.19 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 21:42 IST
ITC Q4 net profit rises 9.28 pc to Rs 3,926 cr; sales down 4.93 pc

Diversified group ITC Ltd on Friday reported 9.28 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,926.46 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,592.80 crore during January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from operations was down 4.93 per cent at Rs 12,560.64 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 13,212.19 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal. Total expenses of the Kolkata-based firm were at Rs 8,484.93 crore in Q4 FY 2019-20, down 3.14 per cent as against Rs 8,760.36 crore.

During the quarter, revenue from total FMCG business slipped 4.18 per cent to Rs 8,940.78 crore from Rs 9,331.05 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from cigarette dipped 4.94 per cent to Rs 5,750.44 crore as against Rs 6,049.50 crore a year ago.

FMCG-others segment also declined 2.77 per cent to Rs 3,190.34 crore in Q4 FY 2019-20 compared to Rs 3,281.55 crore in the year-ago period. ITC’s FMCG-others segment consists of branded packaged foods as staples, snacks, meals, dairy and beverages, confections, apparel, education and stationery products, personal care products, safety matches and incense sticks.

The company said its hotel business fell 6.68 per cent to Rs 494.76 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 530.19 crore in the same period preceding fiscal. Revenue from agribusiness segment declined 10.04 per cent to Rs 1,899.01 crore as against Rs 2,11.103 crore in the March quarter previous fiscal.

Paperboards, paper and packaging segment slipped 5.10 per cent to Rs 1,458.87 crore, from Rs 1,537.36 crore earlier. Revenue from others segment was up 17.12 per cent to Rs 575.68 crore as against Rs 491.50 crore.

For the full 2019-20, ITC’s net profit was up 21.52 per cent at Rs 15,584.56 crore. It had a net profit of Rs 12,824.20 crore in the previous year. Its revenue from operations in the fiscal stood at Rs 51,393.47 crore, up 3.07 per cent. It was Rs 49,862.11 crore in 2018-19.

The company said during the fiscal, it posted a robust growth in FMCG-others segment EBITDA by 32.8 per cent to Rs 914 crore driven by enhanced scale, product mix enrichment and strategic cost management initiatives, "notwithstanding increase in input costs, sustained investments in brand building, gestation costs of new categories, start-up costs of new facilities and impact due to disruptions following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic". Meanwhile, ITC in a separate filing informed the BSE that its board in a meeting held on Friday has recommended a dividend of Rs 10.15 per ordinary share of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2020.

Shares of ITC on Friday settled at Rs 195.10 on BSE, down 3.54 per cent from previous close..

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19 - report

Danny McCarthy has become the third golfer on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19 and the American has withdrawn from the ongoing Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Golf Channel reported on Friday. Nick Watney was the f...

Naval Tata Hockey Academy in Bhubaneswar resumes outdoor training for players

The State government-run Hockey High-performance Centre, the Naval Tata Hockey Academy NTHA in Bhubaneswar, on Friday resumed outdoor training for players. The players resumed training following the Standard Operating Procedures, laid down ...

COVID-19: Haryana govt caps treatment cost in private hospitals

Haryana government on Friday fixed the rates of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitalsmedical colleges across the state. The government stated that no hospital or medical college shall charge any amount in excess of what is prescribed in t...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19 reportDenny McCarthy has become the third golfer on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19 and the American has withdr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020