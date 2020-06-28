Tata Projects, L&T, Capacite Infra bid to construct MMRC’s rehabilitation building

Engineering firms like Tata Projects, L&T, Capacite Infra and Shapoorji Pallonji have bid for construction of a rehabilitation building in Girgaon for MMRC, which is implementing the metro 3 corridor. Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Sunday said it has received excellent response from various construction companies for the pre-qualification bids for construction of G3 building in Girgaon.

The building will house residents, commercial shops and offices affected by the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ metro-3 corridor. The companies that have shown interest to develop the building include JMC Projects (India), Tata Projects, L&T, Vascon Engineers, Sharpoorji Pallonji And Company, Montocarlo, Capacite InfraProjects, Nyati Engineers & Consultants, Man Infraconstruction and Nathani Parekh Construction. "The corporation will expeditiously complete the prequalification process followed by inviting tenders from short-listed companies," MMRC said in a statement. The 48-storey Girgaon redevelopment building (G3) will house 473 residential flats, 137 commercial shops and 19 commercial offices.

MMRC has already appointed Vascon Engineers for construction of another such building K3 in Kalbadevi for the project affected people. "These buildings are a part of the crucial redevelopment plans as they are going to be integrated with the underground Kalbadevi and Girgaon metro station," MMRC managing director Ranjit Singh Deol said. He further said that most of the land parcels at Kalbadevi and Girgaon are small in size and due to the road widening and new Development Control and Promotional Regulations (DCPR) it seemed undevelopable. "However, the success of this project will amplify more cluster redevelopments in the area," Deol added..